Explore Your Local Senior Center in September

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, the National Council on Aging (NCOA) is celebrating National Senior Center Month by showcasing the critical role senior centers play in empowering every American to age well.

Senior centers are one of the most widely used services among America's older adults, connecting 1 million individuals to vital community services that can help them stay healthy and independent—from meals and health programs to transportation, benefits counseling, and employment.

"Every day, senior centers reduce hunger and isolation among our grandparents, parents, older neighbors, and friends" September is Senior Center Month and NCOA is proud to celebrate the hard work of thousands of centers nationwide as they help millions of older adults age well with dignity and economic security.

During the pandemic, senior centers became lifelines for homebound older adults by providing home-delivered meals, telephone checks, and virtual programs. As the COVID-19 vaccine became available, senior centers again stepped up to serve as vaccination sites and hubs of trusted information about how to stay safe.

"Every day, senior centers reduce hunger and isolation among our grandparents, parents, older neighbors, and friends," said Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President & CEO. "Research shows that compared with their peers, people who attend senior centers have higher levels of health, social interaction, and life satisfaction. That's been especially true over the past 18 months."

NCOA's National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) sponsors National Senior Center Month every September. NISC is setting the standard for the future of senior centers by promoting research, promising practices, professional development, and advocacy.

"Senior centers have been and will continue to be a lifeline for individuals and their families for social connections," said NISC Chair Tracey Colagrossi, Senior Center Manager, Arlington Heights Senior Center, IL. "Senior Center Month provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate the many contributions of senior centers in communities across the U.S."

Throughout the month, senior centers will be hosting special events, programs, and celebrations to raise awareness about the services they offer.

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging.

