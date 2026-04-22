EXPLORE.ORG RELEASES NEW SHORT FILM SAVING OUR ANCESTORS HONORING LEGENDARY PRIMATOLOGIST BIRUTÉ GALDIKAS

YouTube Premiere Supports Global Awareness and Matching Grant Campaign for Great Ape Conservation

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful tribute to one of the world's most influential primatologists, explore.org's Charlie Annenberg has released a new short documentary, Saving Our Ancestors, filmed on his iPhone, featuring Birutė Galdikas. Completed shortly before her passing just three weeks ago, the film is now being shared on YouTube in honor of Earth Day, offering audiences an intimate look at one of conservation's most influential figures.

Dr. Galdikas led the longest continuous field study of a species in conservation history and is widely credited with helping save orangutans from extinction. Through decades of work in rescue, rehabilitation, and release, she advanced global understanding of primates and the ecosystems they depend on. As one of three pioneering researchers selected by Louis Leakey, alongside Jane Goodall and Dian Fossey, her contributions helped redefine conservation science and inspire generations of researchers and advocates.

The film offers an intimate portrait of Dr. Galdikas' life and legacy, capturing her voice, mission, and enduring connection to the natural world. More than a tribute, it serves as a timely call to action as threats to endangered species and their habitats continue to intensify worldwide.

In conjunction with the film's release, Annenberg is launching a $25,000 Earth Day matching grant fundraiser on the film's YouTube page running through April 26th, in support of Orangutan Foundation International. The initiative aims to raise awareness and critical funding for primate rescue, rehabilitation, and habitat protection. The campaign will also highlight explore.org's live nature cams, offering viewers a real-time, immersive connection to orangutans and other wildlife in their natural environments. Proceeds will directly support conservation efforts, ensuring the survival of some of the planet's most endangered species.

As the world reflects on environmental stewardship this Earth Day, Saving Our Ancestors stands as both a celebration of Dr. Galdikas' extraordinary legacy and a rallying point for continued conservation efforts. The film underscores the importance of protecting biodiversity and supporting the organizations working on the front lines of preservation.

The film is now available on explore.org's YouTube channel, where viewers can watch Saving Our Ancestors and contribute to the matching fundraiser through April 26th: CLICK TO WATCH SAVING OUR ANCESTORS FILM AND SUPPORT THE CAMPAIGN

SOURCE explore.org