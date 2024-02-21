EXPLORING ANIME IS EASIER THAN EVER AS CRUNCHYROLL LAUNCHES ON LG SMART TVs INTERNATIONALLY BEGINNING TODAY

CULVER CITY, Calif. , Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultimate anime streaming destination Crunchyroll® is announcing today a collaboration with LG Electronics to enable greater anime access for LG Smart TV users internationally.

Rolling out today, the Crunchyroll application will launch on LG Smart TVs1 in the U.S. and across international regions, inviting viewers to explore more than 18,000 hours, 46,000 episodes and films, and 3,300 Japanese music videos and concert specials.

Viewers will also enjoy expanded access to the latest simulcast series, streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after premiere in Japan, including the dark fantasy Solo Leveling, the emotionally complex Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and the comedic MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc, among many others. Crunchyroll's catalog is available in subtitled or dubbed format across more than 12 languages including English, Spanish (Latin America and Spain/Castilian), Portuguese, French, German, Arabic, Italian, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

"Our new partnership with LG makes it even easier to be an anime fan," said Kaliel Roberts, Chief Product Officer at Crunchyroll. "Anime offers a variety of genres and viewing adventures and now viewers have even more options to dive deeper."

Crunchyroll has more than 13 million paying subscribers globally, and serves 200 countries and territories with the world's largest dedicated anime streaming library, while also offering  events and experiential, theatrical, gaming, merchandise, ecommerce and much more.

About Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

Crunchyroll is available on 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

©2024 Crunchyroll, LLC. All rights reserved. CRUNCHYROLL and the Crunchyroll logo are registered trademarks of Crunchyroll, LLC.  
© Copyright 2024 ©LG Electronics USA, Inc. All rights reserved. LG and the LG logo are registered trademarks of LG Corp.

1 webOS 4.0 and newer TVs (2018 and newer TVs respectively)

