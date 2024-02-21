EXPLORING ANIME IS EASIER THAN EVER AS CRUNCHYROLL LAUNCHES ON LG SMART TVs INTERNATIONALLY BEGINNING TODAY

Downloadable Press Asset

CULVER CITY, Calif. , Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultimate anime streaming destination Crunchyroll® is announcing today a collaboration with LG Electronics to enable greater anime access for LG Smart TV users internationally.

Rolling out today, the Crunchyroll application will launch on LG Smart TVs1 in the U.S. and across international regions, inviting viewers to explore more than 18,000 hours, 46,000 episodes and films, and 3,300 Japanese music videos and concert specials.

Viewers will also enjoy expanded access to the latest simulcast series, streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after premiere in Japan, including the dark fantasy Solo Leveling, the emotionally complex Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and the comedic MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc, among many others. Crunchyroll's catalog is available in subtitled or dubbed format across more than 12 languages including English, Spanish (Latin America and Spain/Castilian), Portuguese, French, German, Arabic, Italian, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

"Our new partnership with LG makes it even easier to be an anime fan," said Kaliel Roberts, Chief Product Officer at Crunchyroll. "Anime offers a variety of genres and viewing adventures and now viewers have even more options to dive deeper."

Crunchyroll has more than 13 million paying subscribers globally, and serves 200 countries and territories with the world's largest dedicated anime streaming library, while also offering events and experiential, theatrical, gaming, merchandise, ecommerce and much more.

