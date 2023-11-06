Exploring Consumer Preferences: Processed Foods & Beverages in the Age of Transparency

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Better Processed Foods & Beverages: Finding the Balance between Food-Science Benefits and the Appeal of Natural" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an era of scientific and technological advancement, consumers around the world celebrate progress in various fields, but their acceptance of innovation in the realm of food and beverages remains a complex and evolving landscape. While many consumers prefer the romanticized image of hand-picked, farm-fresh ingredients, the reality often involves modern food processing techniques that bring convenience and variety to our tables.

The report delves into consumer perspectives on food science, transparency, and the pursuit of better-processed foods and beverages. Drawing on insights from consumers across the globe, this comprehensive report offers a nuanced understanding of what consumers truly desire in their food and beverage choices.

The study covers consumer views on processed foods and beverages, spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, South Asia, and East Asia Pacific, including 23 individual countries.

Key Topics Covered:

Current Consumer Views on Processed Foods and Beverages

  • Have consumers become more focused on avoiding processed foods/beverages? Which markets and demographics are driving this trend?
  • Does the preference for minimally processed foods impact their brand choices?
  • Are consumers willing to pay a premium for less processed options?
  • Do consumers believe processed foods and beverages are necessary for the convenience they provide?

Building Better Processed Foods and Beverages

  • Do consumers desire healthier options in all food and beverage categories, including indulgent treats?
  • Can consumers envision processed foods/beverages that are both delicious and healthier?
  • What modifications do consumers believe would make processed foods and beverages healthier? Options include reducing sugar, fat, salt, adding fiber, protein, going plant-based, eliminating GMOs, using organic ingredients, fortifying with vitamins and minerals, incorporating more natural ingredients, reducing preservatives, minimizing artificial ingredients, and enhancing natural flavors with herbs and spices.

Food Science, Done Right

  • What proportion of consumers believes that foods and beverages should be as natural as possible, without extensive external science and technology?
  • To what extent are consumers concerned about overly engineered foods?
  • What benefits drive consumer acceptance of unfamiliar ingredients in foods/beverages? These benefits may include health benefits, functional advantages, fortification, taste enhancement, sustainability, extended shelf life, and more.

Transparency

  • How does transparency, encompassing aspects such as product manufacturing, ingredient sources, and more, influence consumers' choices of food and beverage brands?
  • What is the level of consumer interest in transparency, and how has this interest evolved over the past two years, particularly concerning components like sugar, sodium, fats, processing methods, and farming practices (e.g., pesticides, GMOs, organic)?

