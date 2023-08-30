Exploring Mustard Industry Evolution: Sales Trends, Geographic Regions, and Products

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mustard - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mustard market analysis covers various regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis includes historical and future sales data for mustard products like seed, powder, oil, and paste, along with their applications in food & beverage, personal care, and other industries. Key competitors in each region are identified, and market presence is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The analysis highlights trends in annual sales, percentage breakdowns of value sales, and compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the years 2014 to 2030. This comprehensive market perspective provides insights into the mustard industry's evolution across various geographic regions and product forms.



Global Mustard Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mustard estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Seeds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Mustard market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

