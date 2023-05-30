Exploring New Horizons: Bakery China 2023 Wraps Up in Shanghai

Bakery China

30 May, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th Bakery China, the largest exhibition in the bakery and confectionery industry worldwide, wrapped up in Shanghai, which marks a significant milestone in the recovery of the industry. The exhibition attracted more than 2,000 brand manufacturers from 30 countries and regions, and over 380,000 visits from 109 countries and regions, exploring new opportunities for industry development.

Bakery China 2023 On-site Photo
Bakery China 2023 On-site Photo

"Bakery China has been dedicated to creating a domestic and international trade exchange platform for the industry since its inception. On Bakery China's 25th anniversary, we are officially moving to a new venue - NECC, Shanghai. With this move, our aim is to create a more segmented, diverse, and convenient platform for trade exchange, which will take us to the next level and enhance business trade, industry communication, and knowledge sharing. Every participant will truly experience the vibrant prosperity and innovation of China's bakery industry." said Zhang Jiu Kui, Chairman of China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry.

This year, the exhibition covered over 280,000 square meters, exceeding the peak of previous exhibitions by 30% with an optimized setting and scale. More than 2000 exhibitors, including some renowed brands, such as Arla, DMK, Sinodis, Vandemoortele, Bridor, GEA, Fritsch, Panasonic, Linxis, Intralox, Rademaker, and Rondo, released more than 10,000 new products onsite.

Exhibitors and industry peers have witnessed new trends in the baking and confectionery industry, such as the increased focus on product matrices by more brands, as well as the rise of new styles of Chinese baking and pre-made bakery products.

Bakery China has been an important channel for industry and cross-industry smart communication. The event also featured over 100 conferences, theme activities, competitions and demo shows held both online and offline. Various national and international industry competitions like World Bakery Competition China, Louis Roosevelt Cup China, World Chocolate Maters China etc., were held to cultivate talent in the bakery industry. In addition, the Bakery China Innovation Award was presented to recognize the industry's most innovative products, powered by the Bakery China brand.

iBakeryChina is the online platform for online matchmaking, communications, talent hunting, market trends, and thoughts exchange. To date, over 3,000 company online shops have been launched, with over 13,000 products hitting the shelves and over 500,000 buyers, to provide an industrial online e-commerce solution in bakery industry.

About Bakery China

Bakery China, organized by the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd. was launched in 1997. Bakery China is the leading event in APAC that serves the entire value chain of the bakery and confectionery market.

SOURCE Bakery China

