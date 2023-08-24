Exploring RNAi Drug Delivery Innovations in the Global Market 2023-2028 - Unveiling Orphan Drug Opportunities and Novel Nanoparticle Delivery Breakthroughs

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNAi Drug Delivery: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RNAi drug delivery market is projected to reach a value of $2.7 billion by 2028 from $1.08 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.5%



This comprehensive research report ventures into the intricate categorization of the nucleic acid drugs market, meticulously dissecting it by type and delving into major product segments, conjugated and encapsulated.

In recent years, the landscape of nucleic acid drugs has undergone a remarkable transformation, ushering in a new era of therapeutic possibilities. A closer examination reveals the intricate web of non-viral vectors employed for encapsulation, ranging from polymers and lipids to other intriguing entities like inorganic materials and hybrid systems.

This captivating market analysis doesn't stop there; it further fragments the terrain based on molecule types, delivery modes, and therapeutic areas. With a discerning eye, the report segregates applications into therapeutic and research-based domains, shedding light on the multifaceted realm these drugs inhabit.

The groundwork for nucleic acid drugs may have been laid over the course of history, but recent breakthroughs have propelled them into the forefront of medical innovation. Among the catalysts, two pivotal forces stand out: the triumphant advent of COVID-19 vaccines, founded upon mRNA and lipid-based delivery, and the escalating endorsement of nucleic acid drugs, ready to confront erstwhile "undruggable" and rare diseases.

The last five years saw approval of siRNA-based drugs. These comprise a different class of nucleic acid drugs that cannot be delivered naked in the human body. Hence there is a need for these molecules to be attached to a delivery agent. The market for nucleic acid drugs is expanding, so a growing demand for the drug delivery agents is also increasing. Drug delivery has been a restricting point in the application of nucleic acid drugs. There is therefore constant research and development regarding the drug delivery systems of nucleic acid drugs.



The major driver of the market includes the increasing investment in the nucleic acid drug segment. The nucleic acid companies have been attracting investments from various sources, such as venture capitalists and seed investments. Even big pharmaceutical companies are keeping a close watch on new companies for mergers and acquisitions.

The drugs currently available on the market are targeted toward rare diseases, and such drugs are allocated orphan drug status. They enjoy many benefits such as faster approval and even tax benefits, which are major drivers for the market. The opportunity to target undruggable diseases is also huge and will spur the market forward.



The major restraint affecting market growth is the addition of other technologies, such as CSPIR. The regulations are also not globally uniform, and they vary drastically for nucleic acid drugs. Another major restraint is the high prices of such drugs, which limit their access. The awareness level for such diseases is also low, which negatively impacts the market.

Report Includes

An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the RNAi drug delivery technologies market, and corresponding market share analysis based on type of RNAi, therapeutic area, and region

Discussion of major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, regulatory aspects, and technology advancement that will shape the market for RNAi drug delivery technologies as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

Review of key patent grants and patent applications on RNAi drug delivery markets, and emerging technologies and new developments within the marketplace

Latest information on the mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the marketplace

Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on R&D activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

A look at commercial opportunities in the RNAi research tools and reagents, recent progress and future opportunities for RNAi therapeutics in various disease classifications, clinical trial applications, and potential markets for future developments

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players of the industry, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Ionis Phamaceutical, Novo Nordisk and Sirnaomics Inc.

Company Profiles

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Benitec Biopharma

Cellecta Inc.

Eleven Therapeutics

Genevant Sciences Corp.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mirimus, Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Nanode Therapeutics Inc.

Olix Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Silence Therapeutics plc

Sirnaomics Inc.

Somagenics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

What's New in this Update?

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

History of Nucleic Acid Drugs

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Rna

Drug Delivery System

Nucleic Acid Drugs

Inhibition Type

Antisense Oligonucleotide

Regulations

Pre-Clinical IND

Covid-19 Impact Analysis on the Rnai Drug Delivery Markets

Positive Impact of Covid-19

Negative Effect of Covid-19

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Approved Rnai Drugs

Venture Funding Increased in Rnai Drugs

Rnai Drugs Designated as Orphan Drugs

New Nanoparticle Technologies for Drug Delivery Systems

Market Restraints

High Drug Costs

Lack of Awareness Regarding Rare Diseases

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Technology Application Growing

Market Opportunities

Application in Cancer Treatment

Infectious Disease and Rnai Drugs

Chapter 5 Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery Technology Market by Type

Encapsulation

Viral Vector-Based

Non-Viral Vector-Based Delivery System

Conjugates

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Drug Development and Discovery

Process of Rna-Based Drug Discovery

Design of Rnai Drugs

Sequence Optimization

Chemical Modification

Targeted Delivery

Therapeutic Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Molecules

Small Interfering Ribonucleic Acid

Antisense Oligonucleotide

Fomivirsen (Vitravene)

Mipomersen

Nusinersen (Spinraza)

Inotersen (Tegsedi)

Eteplirsen (Exondys 51)

Golodirsen (Vyondys 53)

Milasen: a Unique Personalized Medicine

Messenger Rna

Others

Aptamers

Micro Rna

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Rare and Genetic Diseases

Central Nervous System

Respiratory

Other Disease

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

South Korea

China

India

Australia

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Environmental, Social and Governance in the Biotechnology Sector

Key Environmental, Social and Governance Issues in the Biotechnology Industry

Biotechnology Industry Environmental, Social and Governance Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Consumer Perspective on Esg in Biotechnology

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Drug Delivery to Lungs

Nanotechnology

Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Chapter 13 Clinical Trial and Patent Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis

Patent Analysis

Chapter 14 Mergers and Acquisitions and Funding Outlook

Start-Up Funding in Nucleic Acid Delivery Technology

Chapter 15 Competitive Intelligence

