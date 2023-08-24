Exploring RNAi Drug Delivery Innovations in the Global Market 2023-2028 - Unveiling Orphan Drug Opportunities and Novel Nanoparticle Delivery Breakthroughs

24 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET
The "RNAi Drug Delivery: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global RNAi drug delivery market is projected to reach a value of $2.7 billion by 2028 from $1.08 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 20.5%
This comprehensive research report ventures into the intricate categorization of the nucleic acid drugs market, meticulously dissecting it by type and delving into major product segments, conjugated and encapsulated.
In recent years, the landscape of nucleic acid drugs has undergone a remarkable transformation, ushering in a new era of therapeutic possibilities. A closer examination reveals the intricate web of non-viral vectors employed for encapsulation, ranging from polymers and lipids to other intriguing entities like inorganic materials and hybrid systems.
This captivating market analysis doesn't stop there; it further fragments the terrain based on molecule types, delivery modes, and therapeutic areas. With a discerning eye, the report segregates applications into therapeutic and research-based domains, shedding light on the multifaceted realm these drugs inhabit.
The groundwork for nucleic acid drugs may have been laid over the course of history, but recent breakthroughs have propelled them into the forefront of medical innovation. Among the catalysts, two pivotal forces stand out: the triumphant advent of COVID-19 vaccines, founded upon mRNA and lipid-based delivery, and the escalating endorsement of nucleic acid drugs, ready to confront erstwhile "undruggable" and rare diseases.
The last five years saw approval of siRNA-based drugs. These comprise a different class of nucleic acid drugs that cannot be delivered naked in the human body. Hence there is a need for these molecules to be attached to a delivery agent. The market for nucleic acid drugs is expanding, so a growing demand for the drug delivery agents is also increasing. Drug delivery has been a restricting point in the application of nucleic acid drugs. There is therefore constant research and development regarding the drug delivery systems of nucleic acid drugs.
The major driver of the market includes the increasing investment in the nucleic acid drug segment. The nucleic acid companies have been attracting investments from various sources, such as venture capitalists and seed investments. Even big pharmaceutical companies are keeping a close watch on new companies for mergers and acquisitions.
The drugs currently available on the market are targeted toward rare diseases, and such drugs are allocated orphan drug status. They enjoy many benefits such as faster approval and even tax benefits, which are major drivers for the market. The opportunity to target undruggable diseases is also huge and will spur the market forward.
The major restraint affecting market growth is the addition of other technologies, such as CSPIR. The regulations are also not globally uniform, and they vary drastically for nucleic acid drugs. Another major restraint is the high prices of such drugs, which limit their access. The awareness level for such diseases is also low, which negatively impacts the market.
Report Includes
- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the RNAi drug delivery technologies market, and corresponding market share analysis based on type of RNAi, therapeutic area, and region
- Discussion of major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, regulatory aspects, and technology advancement that will shape the market for RNAi drug delivery technologies as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)
- Review of key patent grants and patent applications on RNAi drug delivery markets, and emerging technologies and new developments within the marketplace
- Latest information on the mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the marketplace
- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on R&D activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis
- A look at commercial opportunities in the RNAi research tools and reagents, recent progress and future opportunities for RNAi therapeutics in various disease classifications, clinical trial applications, and potential markets for future developments
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, segmental revenues, and operational integration
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players of the industry, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Ionis Phamaceutical, Novo Nordisk and Sirnaomics Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- What's New in this Update?
- Research Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- History of Nucleic Acid Drugs
- Antisense Oligonucleotides
- Rna
- Drug Delivery System
- Nucleic Acid Drugs
- Inhibition Type
- Antisense Oligonucleotide
- Regulations
- Pre-Clinical IND
- Covid-19 Impact Analysis on the Rnai Drug Delivery Markets
- Positive Impact of Covid-19
- Negative Effect of Covid-19
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Approved Rnai Drugs
- Venture Funding Increased in Rnai Drugs
- Rnai Drugs Designated as Orphan Drugs
- New Nanoparticle Technologies for Drug Delivery Systems
- Market Restraints
- High Drug Costs
- Lack of Awareness Regarding Rare Diseases
- Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Technology Application Growing
- Market Opportunities
- Application in Cancer Treatment
- Infectious Disease and Rnai Drugs
Chapter 5 Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery Technology Market by Type
- Encapsulation
- Viral Vector-Based
- Non-Viral Vector-Based Delivery System
- Conjugates
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Drug Development and Discovery
- Process of Rna-Based Drug Discovery
- Design of Rnai Drugs
- Sequence Optimization
- Chemical Modification
- Targeted Delivery
- Therapeutic Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Molecules
- Small Interfering Ribonucleic Acid
- Antisense Oligonucleotide
- Fomivirsen (Vitravene)
- Mipomersen
- Nusinersen (Spinraza)
- Inotersen (Tegsedi)
- Eteplirsen (Exondys 51)
- Golodirsen (Vyondys 53)
- Milasen: a Unique Personalized Medicine
- Messenger Rna
- Others
- Aptamers
- Micro Rna
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area
- Oncology
- Rare and Genetic Diseases
- Central Nervous System
- Respiratory
- Other Disease
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- South Korea
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Environmental, Social and Governance in the Biotechnology Sector
- Key Environmental, Social and Governance Issues in the Biotechnology Industry
- Biotechnology Industry Environmental, Social and Governance Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Consumer Perspective on Esg in Biotechnology
- Case Study
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Drug Delivery to Lungs
- Nanotechnology
- Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Chapter 13 Clinical Trial and Patent Analysis
- Clinical Trials Analysis
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 14 Mergers and Acquisitions and Funding Outlook
- Start-Up Funding in Nucleic Acid Delivery Technology
Chapter 15 Competitive Intelligence
