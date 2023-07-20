Exploring Sudden Wealth Syndrome for Women

Sylvia Benito Explores Women's Sudden Wealth Syndrome at Marcus Evans Summit

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted financial expert and Chief Investment Officer, Sylvia Benito, recently shared insightful perspective on empowering women through the projected transfer of wealth at the recent Marcus Evans Private Wealth Management Summit.

Speaking to a room of elite investors, fund managers, and consultants, Benito underscored the fact that American women will inherit $30 trillion by 2030, a significant financial milestone accompanied by a multitude of challenges. 

Benito's speech focused on guiding women as they navigate this shift as well as the cultural phenomenon of "Sudden Wealth Syndrome"; the anxiety and confusion that often accompanies a sudden influx of wealth. According to Benito, this syndrome can lead to compromised decision-making, strained personal relationships, and potential mismanagement of newfound wealth.

"We need to break the stigma surrounding women and wealth," said Benito. "Money is still a taboo topic for many women in the United States, which is a trend we need to shift as a massive generational wealth transfer is underway."

Emphasizing the importance of trust-based partnerships in navigating sudden wealth, Benito advised women inheriting considerable assets to lean on financial advisors. She encouraged women to seek out financial professionals who serve as advocates for their financial literacy and emotional well-being.

Drawing on a recent McKinsey survey, she pointed out that a third of affluent women value a personal connection with their financial advisors. Women need advisors who take time to understand their financial situation, options, and the emotional aspects linked with sudden wealth.

"Sudden Wealth Syndrome doesn't need to be the reality for women who are newly managing large sums of money," Benito said. "As the transfer of wealth to women becomes more prevalent, it's critical to ensure this transition is rooted in openness, trust, and communication."

Benito's talk marked a significant step in addressing women's financial empowerment and the challenges surrounding inheritance.

About Sylvia Benito:

Sylvia Benito is a portfolio manager with 20 years of experience in managing family office investments. She has worked in various capacities in wealth management, from hedge fund analyst to CIO for family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals, managing $1B in assets. She is also an indigenously trained shaman. Sylvia connects consciousness to capital by bridging the traditional world of investing to the alignment, awareness, and transformative purpose of wealth. With fluency in the languages of money and energy, Sylvia is a sought-after international speaker.

For more information, please visit www.sylviabenito.com.

