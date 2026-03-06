Exploring the 40th Qinhuai Lantern Festival: International Youth Discover China in Nanjing

NANJING, China, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Nanjing Daily:

At the dawn of Spring Festival 2026, the 40th Qinhuai Lantern Festival has once again dressed Nanjing in dazzling brilliance. Along the historic Qinhuai River, radiant lanterns shimmer through the night, carrying the warmth and symbolism of the Chinese New Year while showcasing the city's dynamic energy.

Over four decades, the Qinhuai Lantern Festival has grown from a local folk celebration into a globally recognized cultural icon. Blending centuries-old craftsmanship with contemporary creativity, it has become one of Nanjing's most luminous calling cards to the world — a festival where heritage meets innovation, and tradition speaks in a modern voice.

What cultural "codes" lie behind the sea of lights? Why has this festival become a window through which global audiences encounter Nanjing? During their winter break, several international students from Southeast University set out in search of answers.

Driven by curiosity and a desire to better understand China beyond the classroom, they embarked on a self-guided "lantern quest". As they wandered through lantern corridors, listened to artisans explain traditional techniques, and learned the meanings behind zodiac figures and symbolic motifs, the students began to see the festival not merely as spectacle, but as storytelling.

They discovered that each lantern reflects values deeply rooted in Chinese culture — family reunion, hope for prosperity, respect for history and optimism for the future. At the same time, cutting-edge lighting technology and interactive installations revealed a city confident in innovation and global dialogue.

"For me, this is more than a festival," one student shared. "It's a way to understand how Nanjing connects its past with its future, and how it welcomes the world."

As they shared their experiences online and with friends back home, these young explorers became cultural bridges, carrying with them personal stories of a city illuminated not only by lanterns, but by openness and exchange.

In Nanjing, beneath the glow of the Qinhuai lights, discovering a festival becomes discovering China itself.

SOURCE Nanjing Daily