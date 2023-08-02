Exploring the Future of Distribution: DCKAP's Driven Podcast Features NAED Leaders

Digital Transformation, Consolidation, and More: Insights from the Electrical Industry's Ed Orlet and Satya Sanivarapu

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCKAP, a technology company that simplifies digital commerce for distributors, has released the latest episode of its Driven podcast, "How NAED Serves the Electrical Distribution Industry: Empowering the Future of Distribution Through Technology." An audio and video podcast, Driven: Simplifying Commerce for Distributors, explores leaders' stories, digital journeys, and insights on trends in distribution.

Featuring an in-depth conversation with National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) leaders Ed Orlet and Satya Sanivarapu, this episode covers trends in electrical distribution and NAED's role in supporting and leading distributors as they navigate change and service customers.

Orlet, an industry expert with over 20 years of experience, highlighted the challenges and opportunities facing electrical distributors today. With generational turnover in customers companies and distributorships, relationships built over decades are at risk. Amidst this evolving landscape, the next generation of buyers has different expectations for interactions with sellers and even more sources for material purchases. Yet, despite these challenges, Orlet emphasizes the unprecedented opportunity for growth due to ongoing electrification, requiring more skilled help in manufacturing, distribution, and installation to meet the rising demand.

The podcast also discussed how electrical distributors are impacted by:

Industry consolidation

Labor shortages

Digital changes

Supply chain challenges

"NAED's mission is to be a trusted source for tools and resources. And right now, there's no bigger investment in our industry being made than in digital capabilities," said Orlet, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Government Affairs & Strategic Projects. "We can bring together the best minds in the industry to help our members get farther along, faster."

NAED recently hired Sanivarapu, Technology Director, Digital Distribution Supply Chain, to help facilitate the digital transformation for its members. Satya's role is to act as a translator to help member distributors screen the multiple technology solution providers and understand which technologies (e.g. AI, integrators, data analytics) they need.

"Our team at NAED is helping to separate the wheat from the chaff. Distributors get hundreds of emails every week. Our role is to help them identify the top vendors, look at their business, and see where the gaps are," said Sanivarapu. "It could be automating a business process, optimizing, or adding a new tool. To meet their needs, we'll recommend certain organizations and technology companies through the NAED preferred provider program."

Driven: Simplifying Commerce for Distributors is a podcast by DCKAP, a technology company with extensive experience in the distribution industry. With nearly 40 episodes, Driven features conversations with industry experts and tech leaders that reveal the secrets of their success, the processes that changed everything, and the most important lessons they learned while creating an impact with their digital business operations.

The podcast is hosted by Karthik Chidambaram, founder and CEO of DCKAP, who grew the company from two employees in Chicago to a global team with more than 200 employees. DCKAP was recently awarded "Best Support," "Momentum Leader" and "Easiest to Do Business With" by G2.com, the world's largest and most trusted tech software marketplace.

