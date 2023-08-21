Exploring the Global Pistachios Industry: Sales Trends, Distribution Channels, and Regions

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pistachios - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pistachios market is analyzed across various geographic regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The market analysis encompasses sales data for different product types (in-shell and shelled) and distribution channels (hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retailers, and other distribution channels). Key competitors and market presence are identified for each region.

The analysis includes recent past, current, and future sales trends, historic review, and a 16-year perspective on value sales and percentage breakdown. This comprehensive analysis provides insights into the trends, competitive landscape, and distribution dynamics of the pistachios market in various regions.



Global Pistachios Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pistachios estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

In-shell, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Shelled segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Pistachios market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Del Alba International

Germack Pistachio Company

Hellas Farms LLC

Horizon Growers

Keenan Farms

Nichols Pistachio

Primex Farms, LLC

Santa Barbara Pistachio Company

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc.

Wonderful Company LLC

