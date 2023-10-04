Exploring the Global Semiconductor Materials Market: Key Drivers and Applications in Electronics and Beyond

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Oct, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor materials market has experienced substantial growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 53.8 billion in 2022. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with forecasts indicating that the market will reach US$ 62.7 billion by 2028. The market is set to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Semiconductor Materials: The Foundation of Electronics

Semiconductor materials are crucial innovations in the electronics industry due to their unique electrical conductivity properties. These materials fall within the conductivity range that lies between metals and insulators. They gain the ability to conduct electricity when exposed to light, heat, or voltage following the doping process, which involves introducing small amounts of impurities to pure semiconductors.

Semiconductor materials are typically categorized into two types: N-type and P-type. N-type semiconductors have an excess of electrons, while P-type materials have a higher positive charge. Semiconductor materials exhibit variable resistance and readily pass current in one direction.

Semiconductor materials are fundamental to the electronics industry, thanks to their high electron mobility, wide temperature tolerance, and low energy consumption.

Electronics manufacturers utilize materials such as silicon (Si), germanium (Ge), and gallium arsenide (GaAs) to replace traditional thermionic devices, enabling the production of lightweight and portable electronic devices. These materials find extensive applications in manufacturing various electronic components, including diodes, transistors, and integrated chips.

Additionally, the availability of these small electronic components has facilitated the production of miniaturized devices. The industry is also benefiting from the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the increasing demand for consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Key Market Segmentation: Materials, Applications, End-Use Industries

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global semiconductor materials market, offering forecasts at both the global and regional levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on several factors:

Material Insights:

  • Silicon Carbide
  • Gallium Manganese Arsenide
  • Copper Indium Gallium Selenide
  • Molybdenum Disulfide
  • Bismuth Telluride

Application Insights:

  • Fabrication
    • Silicon Wafers
    • Electronic Gases
    • Photomasks
    • Photoresist Ancillaries
    • CMP Materials
    • Photoresists
    • Wet Chemicals
    • Others
  • Packaging
    • Leadframes
    • Organic Substrates
    • Ceramic Packages
    • Encapsulation Resins
    • Bonding Wires
    • Die-Attach Materials
    • Others

End-Use Industry Insights:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Manufacturing
  • Automotive
  • Energy and Utility
  • Others

Regional Insights: A Global Perspective

The global market covers various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Currently, North America holds the largest share of the semiconductor materials market, driven by factors such as the growing popularity of electronics, technological advancements, and the increasing demand for energy-efficient products.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Players

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape in the global semiconductor materials market. Key players in the industry include:

  • BASF SE
  • LG Chem Ltd
  • Indium Corporation
  • Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd
  • KYOCERA Corporation
  • Henkel AG & Company KGAA
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • International Quantum Epitaxy PLC.
  • Nichia Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • UTAC Holdings Ltd

Please note that this is a partial list of companies, and the complete list is available in the report.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. What is the expected growth rate of the global semiconductor materials market during 2023-2028?
  2. What are the key factors driving the global semiconductor materials market?
  3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global semiconductor materials market?
  4. What is the breakup of the global semiconductor materials market based on the material?
  5. What is the breakup of the global semiconductor materials market based on the application?
  6. What is the breakup of the global semiconductor materials market based on the end-use industry?
  7. What are the key regions in the global semiconductor materials market?
  8. Who are the key players/companies in the global semiconductor materials market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xuo4e2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Individual Quick Frozen Cheese Market Surges Globally: Health-Conscious Choices Propel Growth

Exploring the Global Steel Tubes Market: Key Drivers and Growing Applications Across End-Use Industries

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.