EXPLORING THE GLOBAL TRANSFORMATION OF HEALTH CARE WITH ELI LILLY's CEO DAVE RICKS

Newest episode of "The Angle" from T. Rowe Price out now

BALTIMORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced the latest episode of "The Angle," an investment-themed podcast focused on timely topics shaping financial markets and featuring executives from some of the world's leading companies.

Dave Ricks, Chair and CEO of Eli Lilly

In the newest episode, host Eric Veiel, Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer for T. Rowe Price, sits down with Dave Ricks, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Eli Lilly and Company, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. Eli Lilly and Company is known for being a pioneer in medical innovations and a major developer of medicines for diabetes, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease, and the weight loss drug market.

The episode captures Ricks' reflections on the evolving landscape of chronic disease management, the importance of purpose-driven leadership, and the challenges and opportunities facing health care globally.

"It was a privilege to sit down with Dave Ricks and explore his unique perspective on the future of health care. Dave's insights into innovation, leadership, and the challenges of expanding access to transformative medicines are both timely and inspiring," said Veiel. "His commitment to tackling the toughest problems in medicine and his vision for improving global health outcomes offer valuable lessons for leaders and investors alike."

This is the ninth episode of T. Rowe Price's C-suite podcast series. The first eight episodes, also available now, featured H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Company; Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive Surgical; Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation; Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Harvey Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; and Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI. "The Angle" from T. Rowe Price is available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of topics, including the blue economy, artificial intelligence, the 2024 U.S. election, forward-looking expectations for global markets, and key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs.

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

