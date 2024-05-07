Exploring the Surge in Digital Infrastructure Spending Driven by Generative AI Innovations

USA News Group Commentary Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – The rise of generative AI is currently adding considerable potential for accelerating economic growth across a wide array of sectors. In order to fully realize this potential, analysts at ING are highlighting how crucial investment in data and digital infrastructure will be moving forward. Citing estimates from Dell'Oro and Bank of America, ING has pointed out that investments from big tech companies in digital infrastructure is expected to grow between 15-22% this year alone. Another report from analysts at SNS Insider are projecting the AI Infrastructure Market to hit US$222.42 billion by 2030, growing at an explosive CAGR of 25.5%. Behind the scenes, developments in AI infrastructure are being made and provided by a variety of tech companies that include Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX), Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), and Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Earlier this year, Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) took a significant step in expanding the capabilities of its flagship AvantAI platform, reinforcing its position as one of the first companies to market generative AI. So far, this enhancement has focused on advancing its high-performance data center infrastructure to accommodate the latest developments in AI technology, including the launch of its state-of-the-art supercomputing network and comprehensive licensable data set. As per the launch, Avant's platform works in collaboration with tech partners Wired4Health, which the company would later acquire and name its former CFO William Hisey as its new CEO.

"Avant's supercomputing network and our expansive licensable dataset will facilitate significant advancements in AIdriven solutions," said Danny Rittman, Chief Information Officer of Avant of the launch. "By providing robust computational resources and a rich dataset, Avant is set to eliminate many of the technical and financial barriers that have traditionally hampered AI development. This initiative aims to empower developers with the tools necessary to create more sophisticated and efficient AI models, driving progress and innovation in innumerable fields."

Providing even more security for its prospective clients, Avant Technologies has also announced its plans to implement AI-empowered, Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) across its data center operations. In AI-empowered data centers, Zero Trust Architecture ensures that all users and devices are continuously authenticated and verified before accessing network resources.

"By integrating AI with Zero Trust Architecture, we are creating a robust and future-proof security framework for our data centers," said William Hisey, Avant's newly-appointed CEO. "This combined approach ensures the highest level of security for our customers' data while optimizing data center operations for efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Avant is committed to providing innovative technology to help businesses optimize data center operations, improve resource utilization, and enhance security."

Recently, Avant Technologies also expanded its AvantAI™ platform to include smart, proactive monitoring and management for data centers. AvantAI™ boosts data center efficiency through real-time monitoring and proactive management, helping to ensure systems operate continuously and perform optimally. It also uses extensive data analysis to predict and prevent potential issues and dynamically adjusts resources to enhance data traffic efficiency and responsiveness.

Working to further bolster the AI revolution, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) saw 60% growth in organic orders of its critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions in Q1 2024 compared to the same time period the year prior, along with 8% higher net sales.

As well, Vertiv saw a 42% increase in its adjusted operating profit to $249 million, compared to Q1 2024, as the company pointed towards continued acceleration in the data center market, including the deployment of high-performance compute, and increased velocity in its opportunity pipeline to orders.

"We are seeing order patterns with longer lead times based on customer build schedules, largely in 2025 and beyond, suggesting AI is starting to scale," said Giordano Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. "We are continuing to advance our portfolio to enable high-density and GPU based deployments. With our global capacity, the most complete portfolio of critical digital infrastructure solutions across the entire thermal and power technology spectrum, vast global service network and alignment with key technology partners, Vertiv is uniquely positioned and ready to bring scale and support development of the entire AI ecosystem."

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) recently announced a joint venture with PGIM Real Estate for a $600 million project to develop and operate the first xScale data center in the US, located in California's Silicon Valley. Together, Equinix and PGIM had already successfully opened the first xScale data center in Australia in 2022, after a similar US$575 million JV was announced in 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement, PGIM Real Estate will control an 80% equity interest in the JV, while Equinix will own the remaining 20% equity interest. Equinix xScale data centers allow hyperscale companies to expand their core deployments within Equinix IBX data centers. This setup supports growth across more than 70 global metros on a unified platform that facilitates direct interconnections with over 10,000 customers.

The new joint venture, alongside Equinix's existing hyperscale collaborations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, will enhance the global xScale data center portfolio. Once fully constructed, this expansion will exceed $8 billion across more than 35 facilities, providing over 725 megawatts of power capacity.

Building upon the confidence of one of its existing "Magnificent Seven" Big Tech customers, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) recently announced it has been awarded three new large language model (LLM) development programs, totaling approximately $20 million of additional annualized run rate revenue. Before these new awards, the annualized run rate revenue from the customer was about $23 million. Innodata anticipates signing an amendment to its agreement with this customer that will reflect these awards within the next few weeks. Work on the newly awarded programs has already started by Innodata.

"We are very excited to announce this significant expansion," saidJack Abuhoff, CEO of Innodata. "Moreover, we anticipate potential opportunities for further expansion in 2024. The customer continues to express how our high-quality, large-scale, custom data results in superior fine-tuning of their LLMs and that their AI engineering teams greatly value the Innodata partnership."

Innodata provides large technology companies with scaled data services for refining LLMs and offers LLM evaluation services. By the end of 2023, Innodata had secured five of the top seven major tech firms as clients for its LLM services.

With its own array of big tech allies, Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) recently unveiled its Zero Copy Partner Network, a global ecosystem of technology and solution providers building secure, bidirectional zero copy integrations with Salesforce Data Cloud which integrates both structured and unstructured customer data into a comprehensive 360-degree view accessible within Salesforce itself. This integration enables teams to make informed decisions directly within their workflow.

"In today's digital landscape, companies struggle with islands of data spread across various systems," said Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer at Salesforce. "With this global ecosystem of partners, companies can access all of their data, no matter where it resides, and unlock the power of all of that data within Salesforce — creating more personalized customer interactions and establishing a foundation for trusted AI, in less time and at lower cost."

The network will feature a list of initial partners that will include such big names as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Databricks, Google Cloud, and Snowflake, while also adding Microsoft. Together, the network partners are all committed to zero copy integrations with Salesforce that give customers a secure and cost-effective way to connect and take action on all of their data.

Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

SOURCE USA News Group