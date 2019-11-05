Exploring The Works of Warhol and Basquiat - Featuring Olyvia Kwok

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat are world-renowned artists who formed an unlikely friendship when they met in New York in 1987. These two art icons share several similarities and many connections can be seen throughout their masterpiece, and the notorious friendship between Warhol and Basquiat has been a subject of intrigue and fascination for many years.

Olyvia Kwok, the founder of Willstone Management, will be hosting a much-anticipated exhibition in New York in November 2019 to celebrate more than 30 works by the iconic duo. The show represents a unique opportunity to view an impressive number of works by each artist, some of which are being displayed for the very first time.

Jean-Michel Basquiat

Jean-Michel Basquiat was an influential African-American artist who rose to success during the 1980s. He started his artistic career by becoming a young graffiti artist working in Greenwich Village at the height of the "punk" era. Basquiat raised to fame quickly and became well-known in the art world for his expressive and unique artwork. His early work consisted of spray painting buildings and trains in downtown New York alongside his other artistic friends, and this is why many people believe that Basquiat's paintings played a key role in elevating graffiti artists into the New York art gallery scene. It is thought that Basquiat first met Warhol in a restaurant in New York in 1987. At the time, Warhol was one of the most celebrated artists in the country, and the pair formed an unlikely friendship and worked on many collaborations. These images provide a valuable and intimate insight into the close relationship between these world renowned artists.

Andy Warhol

Andy Warhol's work first appeared in a 1949 issue of Glamour magazine, where he published an award-winning illustrator titled "What is Success?" At the time, some of Warhol's clients included Vogue and Tiffany & Co. In the 1950s Warhol started focusing on painted pieces and he first introduced the concept of "pop art" in 1962 when he exhibited the iconic paintings of Campbell's soup cans. He also began painting celebrity portraits which brought him fame among celebrities and socialites. His portrait "Eight Elvises" resold for a massive $100 million in 2008, making it one of the highest-valued paintings on record. In the early 1980s, the art world saw Warhol re-emerge onto the scene with some impressive collaborations with prolific artists, most notable was his friendship and joint works with Basquiat.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Olyvia Kwok

Related Links

http://willstonemanagement.com/olyvias-soirees

