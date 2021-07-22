Exploring unique designs in Egypt

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushing boundaries to create unique designs was a goal Talk Carpet aimed for when designing two custom carpets inspired by the tombs of pharaohs and nobles and Ramses III's temple in Egypt. Egyptian art has a deep history that inspires designers across the world to explore creativity. Talk Carpet had the opportunity to discuss what unique design is with MB Designs' head and founder, Mohamed Badr. With over 25 years of experience, he explained his work as wanting to make people step back from their everyday life and think about what life is and what makes us happy? MB designs work on commercial and residential interior projects and are known for their individuality and uniqueness. The studio steps out of its comfort zone and draws people's attention by designing distinctive colors and shapes. The interview could conclude that pushing the boundaries is the key to success in a challenging and competitive industry.

After visiting a temple full of history and crafted columns, Talk Carpet felt inspired to design. With light colors of stripes combined with orange circles, they translated Ramses III's Mortuary Temple into a modern graphic carpet. To explore deeper into the meaning of design, they visited the tombs of pharaohs and nobles, where carvings of hieroglyphs covered its walls. It inspired Talk Carpet to design a mint-colored carpet featuring the XXL hieroglyphs. The mint color is distinctive as it adds a twist to the ancient symbols.

"The mix of the ancient Egyptian culture together with Arabic culture is creating this unique blend of design influences. I'm very curious to see what will come out of it," said Creative Director, Christophe Rammant.

Talk Carpet's business core is to talk carpet and talk design inspiration. They target to be more than just a source of unique carpets; they are an inspiration source for design. Talk Carpet specializes in hospitality carpets, office carpets, and carpets for multifamily projects. They are a partner of established Danish brand ege Carpet, one of the leading commercial carpet companies. Together, they transform the way designers and end clients approach commercial carpets.

