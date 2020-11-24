SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Explorium, an automated data science platform that connects data scientists and business leaders to the data they need for better decision-making, announced they have achieved Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), furthering their commitment to support their clients' artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) applications running in the cloud. The announcement comes only a few months after joining the APN .

Explorium Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Running on AWS, Explorium's data science platform is designed to democratize external data access by augmenting an organization's internal data with thousands of relevant premium, partner, and open data sources. It then automatically discovers powerful signals and features from this data to drive model impact for superior business decision making.

Explorium empowers data scientists and business leaders to improve data-driven decisions with better data and superior ML models on AWS. The platform covers the needs of advanced data teams looking to build models with more predictive power and scale their use cases for optimal business impact in a matter of hours. They also offer services to businesses that may not have internal resources and are looking to jumpstart data science within their organization.

To become an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Explorium completed a rigorous technical review of its platform, infrastructure, and operational processes. In addition, Explorium provided an in-depth partner business plan for growth as well as documentation of all AWS certifications.

"Becoming an AWS Advanced Technology Partner is an important milestone for Explorium and reinforces our commitment to empowering data scientists and business leaders to drive better predictive outcomes by supercharging their ML models on AWS," said Or Tamir, Co-Founder & COO at Explorium. "Data science and analytics teams spend 80% of their time searching, cleaning, connecting, and coding their way through data sources to find the ones that train effective models. In a world where access to algorithms is equal, the main way to generate breakthroughs and make an impact in production is by using Explorium's data science platform to get access to the right data."

About Explorium

Access thousands of relevant data sets to find the best features for your machine learning models. Automatically.

Explorium offers a first of its kind data science platform powered by augmented data discovery and feature engineering. By automatically connecting to thousands of external data sources and leveraging machine learning to distill the most impactful signals, the Explorium platform empowers data scientists and business leaders to drive decision-making by eliminating the barrier to acquire the right data and enabling superior predictive power.

