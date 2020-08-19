Explorium Achieves Select Technology Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Explorium, an automated data science platform that connects data scientists and business leaders to the data they need for better decision-making, announced they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as a Select Technology Partner, furthering their commitment to support their clients' artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) applications running in the cloud. The announcement comes just weeks after Explorium closed a series B round bringing their total funding to $50 million.

In addition, the company announced they have been accepted into the APN Global Startup Program. The APN Global Startup Program is an invite-only go-to-market program specifically built to support startups that have raised institutional rounds of funding, achieved product-market fit, and are set to scale.

Running on AWS, Explorium's data science platform is designed to democratize access to external data by augmenting an organization's internal data with thousands of relevant premium, partner, and open data sources. It then automatically discovers powerful signals and features from this data to drive model impact for superior business decision making.

The platform covers the needs of advanced data teams looking to build models with more predictive power and scale their use cases for optimal business impact in a matter of hours. They also offer services for businesses who may not have internal resources and are looking to jumpstart data science within their organization.

"Joining the APN is an important step for Explorium and reinforces our commitment to empowering data scientists and business leaders to drive better predictive outcomes by supercharging their ML models on AWS," said Or Tamir, Co-Founder & COO at Explorium. "Data science and analytics teams spend 80% of their time searching, cleaning, connecting, and coding their way through data sources to find the ones that train effective models. In a world where access to algorithms is equal, the only way to generate breakthroughs and make an impact in production is by using Explorium's data science platform to get access to the right data."

