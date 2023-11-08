Explosion Proof Heaters Market to Reach $1,527.27 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.01% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The explosion proof heaters market is driven by several factors, including infrastructure development, increase in global energy demand, and integration of advanced technologies.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Explosion Proof Heaters Market, by Type (Explosion Proof Unit Heater, Explosion Proof Room Heater, and Explosion Proof Duct Heater), Application (Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Mining, Chemical Process, Food Industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global explosion proof heaters industry generated $921.35 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1,527.27 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.01% from 2023 to 2032.

96 – Tables, 50 – Charts, 258 – Pages

Prime Determinants of Growth

The market for explosion-proof heaters is expected to witness substantial expansion during the forecast period, primarily driven by factors such as infrastructure development and the increase in global demand for energy. In addition, the explosion-proof heaters market is expected to benefit from the integration of advanced technologies. However, the complex installation and maintenance requirements present a significant restraint to the growth of the explosion proof heaters market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $921.35 million Market Size in 2032 $1,527.27 million CAGR 5.01 % No. of Pages in Report 258 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Infrastructure development Rise in global energy demand Opportunities Integration of advanced technologies Restraints Complex installation and maintenance

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the explosion proof heaters market. Global economic slowdowns led to reduced activities in major industries, resulting in decreased demand for such heaters. Many companies postponed or canceled exploration and infrastructure projects, directly affecting the need for specialized equipment.

However, as economies recover and industrial activities resume, there is an anticipated increase in the demand for explosion proof heaters, even with potential shifts in market dynamics and priorities.

The explosion-proof unit heater segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period-

Based on type, the explosion-proof unit heater segment accounted for over four-fifths of the total revenue in the global explosion proof heaters industry in 2022, and is expected to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period and is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 5.19% from 2023 to 2032. The segment's remarkable growth is driven by the critical need for safety in hazardous industrial environments, particularly in sectors like petrochemicals, oil & gas, and manufacturing, where explosion-proof unit heaters ensure compliance with stringent regulations and safe heating solutions.

The oil and gas segment is projected to retain the lion's share by 2032-

Based on application, the oil and gas segment emerged as the market leader in the global explosion proof heaters market in 2022, holding more than one-third of the market share. Simultaneously, the oil and gas segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.88% from 2023 to 2032. This dominance can be attributed to the oil and gas sector's high reliance on explosion-proof heaters for safety in potentially explosive environments, along with increase in exploration activities and stringent regulatory compliance.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, North America dominated the explosion proof heaters market revenue in 2022, representing over two-fifths of the global market share. This dominance is driven by North America's substantial market share, particularly due to its strong presence in industries like oil and gas, strict safety regulations, and high demand for explosion-proof heaters. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 8.03% from 2023 to 2032, primarily propelled by rapid industrialization, expanding industries, and stringent safety regulations, especially in countries like India and China.

Leading Market Players: -

Chromalox, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Hazloc Heaters Inc.

Heatrex, Inc.

King Electrical Manufacturing Co.

Larson Electronics LLC

Masterwatt

Ouellet Canada Inc.

Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating B.V.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global explosion proof heaters market. These players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Industry Developments: -

September 2021 - Hazloc Heaters launched the XEC1 ProTektor Series of explosion proof convection air heaters, optimized for heating in hazardous gas atmosphere locations. Tailored to specific requirements, the heaters offer multiple model choices and versatile design features. The launch reaffirms Hazloc Heaters' commitment to pioneering industrial heating solutions since 2004.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the explosion proof heaters market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall explosion proof heaters market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The explosion proof heaters market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2032 to benchmark the financial competency.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the explosion proof heaters market.

The report includes the share of key vendors and explosion proof heaters market trends.

Explosion Proof Heaters Market Key Segments:

By Type

Explosion-Proof Unit Heater

Explosion-Proof Room Heater

Explosion-Proof Duct Heater

By Application

Oil and Gas

Paper and Pulp

Mining

Chemical Process

Food Industry

Other

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

