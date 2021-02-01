Explosion-Proof Low Voltage Equipment Produced At VTi By M. Davis

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M. Davis & Sons, a 5th generation industrial contractor, has expanded their low-voltage power distribution product offerings to include a Class 1 Division 2 Unitized Distribution System (UDS). The Class 1 Division 2 UDS joins the established line of low-voltage power distribution equipment offered by VTi by M. Davis. These products include the Unitized Distribution System (UDS), the Fused Distribution Panel (FDP), and the Portable Power Distribution Center (PPDC). Customers may have remote or isolated areas from the plant for their Class 1 Division 2 restrictions where it may be costly or difficult to distribute power to multiple pieces of equipment. The Class 1 Division 2 UDS can help bring centralized power closer to these processes with a compact design that is pre-engineered and customizable. The Class 1 Division 2 UDS, like the original UDS, is utilized by engineers, plants, and facilities personnel due to its smaller footprint. Facilities with space constraints look for the UDS because of its compact footprint and ability to distribute local, clean power. Like all VTi products, the Class 1 Division 2 UDS offers many safety features designed with the customer in mind. M. Davis & Sons always keeps cost savings at the forefront of their offerings as well, and the Class 1 Division 2 UDS is no different. Because all UDS units contain a transformer, disconnect, and panelboard within one free-standing unit versus separately mounted parts, the UDS presents a significant cost savings due to reduced installation time, compared to other offerings with separately mounted parts. The major differentiator of the Class 1 Division 2 UDS is its explosion proof design with a built-in purge kit, which makes it particularly appealing to those dealing with power distribution limitations in pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, and other hazardous environments.