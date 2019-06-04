Explosive Experiments, Creative 3D Printing, Innovative Toy Engineering - All for Kids, All Under One Roof

HOUSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand for children's educational activities exploding, IDEA Lab International Franchise Co. has experienced impressive growth with seven campuses opening soon across the North American region: Austin (TX), Aliana, (Richmond, TX), Bakersfield (CA), Oakville (Toronto, CA), Smyrna (GA), Sugar Land North (Houston, TX) and Wayne (NJ).

"We're thrilled for the new campus opening this summer, which will assist in our mission of bringing hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM™) education to kids nationwide and worldwide." said Ghazal Qureshi, founder of IDEA Lab Kids.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, IDEA Lab Kids (IDEA stands for Innovate, Discover, Explore, Achieve) offers summer camps, after-school programs and birthday parties to introduce and excite young students about the traditional STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) – with an out-of-the-box, design-based approach blended with the world of Arts and Social Sciences. With this interdisciplinary STEAM approach, students are challenged and given the tools to think critically, solve problems creatively and grow as individuals, as well as within groups.

"Imagine that kids learn about technology through the excitement of drone aviation, or watching creations designed within a 3D rendered space brought to life through 3D printing, or building their own robots! At an IDEA Lab Kids campus, scientific exploration takes place through energetic eruptions with explosive volcanic models, and culinary adventures take off when students put on their chef hats and virtually travel the globe exploring world cultures and cuisine through the art of cooking!" said Ghazal, "all students are invited to let out their inner artists by making their own films through Movie Studio, or experimenting with different mediums in our Visual Art Studio."

IDEA Lab International Franchise Co. has been quickly expanding across the U.S., Canada and other locations worldwide. Franchise owners from diverse backgrounds share a common goal of making a difference in the educational field, which is to bridge the gap in areas that traditional schools are unequipped to excel.

To learn more about how you can become part of the IDEA Lab franchise family, visit franchise.idealabkids.com or contact 215669@email4pr.com. For more information about each location, please visit: www.idealabkids.com/locations/

