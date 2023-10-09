Explosive Growth in Dietary Supplements Underscores Relevance of New China E-commerce Market Data Report for Entrepreneurs

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time where health consciousness has never been more prevalent, the numbers say it all. According to the Institute of Medicine and National Research Council Committee, the surge in supplemental use of vitamins and minerals began as early as the 1970s in the US. Fast forward to today, where the industry's growth is unmatched; from 4,000 supplement products available in 1994 to an astonishing 90,000 in 2017, and an estimated worth nearing $60 billion by 2025. The need for data and insights to navigate this booming sector is paramount.


The "Immunity - Tmall & Taobao, China E-commerce Market Data" database has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, a vital tool for business entrepreneurs and managers.

Are you striving to penetrate the fast-growing China ecommerce market for immunity health supplements? This meticulously curated data subscription service is your solution. Uncover priceless insights on consumer behaviour, best-selling products, pricing strategies, and more, enabling you to make informed choices regarding market entry, product development, and marketing.

Start-ups aiming for a market breakthrough or seasoned businesses wishing to bolster their market presence will find this report indispensable. The unparalleled insights it offers, derived from weekly data collection on each platform, span sales volume, pricing, promotion, brand, store, and other key metrics, all consolidated on a monthly basis. With meticulous processing and tagging using over 4000 labels from brands to packaging, you're promised precision.

The report utilises Qlik Sense, an intuitive web-tool allowing users to delve deep into market trends and detailed data. Explore trends with dashboards such as Segments, which offers performance metrics over time, or the Executive Summary for a snapshot of brand performance. For those wanting to delve deeper, the Performance Drivers dashboard offers granular competitor data, while Category Detail provides a close-up on products, their pricing, volume, and platform links.

Furthermore, the service is adaptable to your business needs. Monthly data in Excel, dedicated reports, or API access can be tailored upon request. This makes the report not just an insight, but a dynamic tool moulded to your business objectives.

Data Specifications at a Glance:

  • Category: Immunity (including sub-categories such as Echinacea, Elderberry, and Royal Jelly)
  • Platform: Taobao, Taobao Global, Tmall, Tmall HK
  • Timeframe: January 2022 to December 2022 (Monthly Data)

With the undeniable boom in the supplement industry, this report is not just a good-to-have; it's essential. For business entrepreneurs and managers, it's the passport to success in a complex and rapidly expanding market.

End your search for the perfect compass to navigate China's e-commerce market in immunity health supplements. With the "Immunity - Tmall & Taobao, China E-commerce Market Data", the future of your business in the industry looks promising. 

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxbv5x

