Explosive New Material in GODDESS by Anthony Summers Provides Muscle for Netflix Feature Documentary "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe-The Unheard Tapes"

Updated Edition Offers Never-Before-Published Facts and Documents

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, the streaming giant is producing The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe – The Unheard Tapes, a stunning documentary airing on April 27th, based on Anthony Summers' investigation for his book GODDESS: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe. With the 60th Anniversary of Monroe's death coming up, the film draws on more than 600 first-hand interviews. Monroe's tragic story has long been reporting that is more gossip than fact. The new edition of GODDESS, however, delivers fresh documented information.

New updated edition of Goddess features never-before-published material.

"My purpose is to offer new facts, credibility," Summers said. "Reporting involvements with President Kennedy and his brother Robert need not descend to fabrication. Information is now substantiated, sources, identified. Previously suppressed FBI documents, now released, are published." There is:

New information on the bugging operations that targeted Marilyn and the Kennedys in their secret trysts. The individuals involved are now identified – in particular surveillance specialist Reed Wilson.

A detailed description, by CIA contractor Paris Theodore, of the recording of the final encounter between Marilyn and Robert Kennedy.

A senior FBI agent, who was assigned with seizing Marilyn's phone records after her death – on orders that, he believed, came direct from the President or the Attorney General, is identified for the first time.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: the Untold Tapes has been produced for Netflix by Chris Smith and directed by Emma Cooper. For the first time, exclusively, viewers will hear accounts of Marilyn's entanglements with the Kennedys, the nefarious activities of those who spied on her – and the voices of true friends who tried to help her – from their own lips on audiotape.

The film, commissioned by Director of Original Documentaries Kate Townsend, features a mix of archive footage and dramatic reconstruction, and original footage of Mariln Monroe herself.

Order Information:

GODDESS by Anthony Summers

ISBN: 9781480435186

Available through Ingram Publisher Services

To Order: contact your IPS Sales Representative

Call: (866) 400-5351

Fax: (866) 838-1149

Email: [email protected] or visit ipage

About Open Road Integrated Media Open Road Integrated Media is the publishing industry's leader in applying proprietary data science technology to the marketing of books, enabling authors and publishers to find new readers and achieve step-level increases in the sales of their titles. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; A Love So True, for fans of romance; Bloodhound Books, a UK-based publisher of commercial fiction; Open Road Media, a global eBook publisher whose catalog includes legendary authors such as Joan Didion, Graham Greene, William Styron, Alice Walker, Pat Conroy, Gloria Steinem, Octavia Butler, John Jakes, Pearl S. Buck, Walker Percy, and Ruth Rendell; and Open Road Ignition, a service for book publishers that delivers dramatic sales increases through Open Road's proprietary data science technology, and whose 70 publisher partners include such industry leaders as Grove Atlantic, Kensington Publishing, Europa Editions, Abrams, Workman Publishing, and Yale University Press.

Contact:

Mary McAveney

Open Road Integrated Media

[email protected]

Phone: 212.462.7878

openroadintegratedmedia.com

SOURCE Open Road Integrated Media