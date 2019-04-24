Explosive Podcast 'Robotic Disclosure' Reveals Secret to Lowest Cost, Best Outcome Robotic Surgery, With Guest Dr. Herb Coussons

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital administrators, surgeons and patients all want the highest-quality healthcare experience combined with the lowest cost and superior patient satisfaction. Called the Triple Aim, this trifecta is one of the most critical goals of healthcare today. However, achieving the Triple Aim in surgery remains elusive, especially when considering high-cost - but high-demand - robotic surgery. Robotic Disclosure, a breakthrough podcast series sponsored by CAVA Robotics International, exposes listeners to every facet of the exploding robotic surgery sector.

Featuring nationally known robotic surgery expert Dr. Herb Coussons, Robotic Disclosure's newest episode explores the keys to achieving the Triple Aim in robotic surgery and secrets to achieving a best practice robotic program. The new podcast goes live Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. Eastern and can be accessed via the podcast link on www.cava-robotics.com.

Robotic Disclosure is geared to hospital leadership, informed patients, surgeons, industry and everyone who wants to understand the inner workings of robotic surgery, new and emerging robotic technologies, and how best practice robotic surgical programs should be managed to ensure the highest standards of excellence for patients. Each podcast takes listeners on a journey through the operating room, the C-suite, the board room and the surgeon lounge to reveal what's really propelling this booming healthcare innovation - projected to reach $6-10 billion annually within the next five years.

Hosted by CAVA Robotics International President Josh Feldstein, an applied health economist and expert in robotic program optimization, Robotic Disclosure features interviews with leading figures in surgical robotics - from hospital leadership to leading robotic surgeons, robotic industry and insurance executives, government officials and healthcare policymakers, and robotic innovators - from the U.S. and around the world. Each examines the new era of surgery that is upon us, taking listeners into the decade of the 2020s and beyond.

Support for Robotic Disclosure comes from CAVA Robotics International (www.cava-robotics.com), the leader in robotic program optimization, ROI and best practice performance, serving hospitals in the U.S. and around the world.

About CAVA Robotics International

The healthcare consulting leader in robotic program optimization, CAVA Robotics International delivers unprecedented diagnostic and change management solutions for hospital administration, their robotic surgeons and OR crew.

CAVA Robotics (www.cava-robotics.com) helps its hospital and IDN clients capture large robotic supply cost savings while building their robotic program's net margin, efficiency, clinical results and growth - quickly, correctly and effectively.

