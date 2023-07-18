Explosive Surge in Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Fueled by Rising Demand for Efficient Traffic Management and Advancements in DSRC and GNSS Technologies

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

RFID, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dsrc segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -

Abertis

Sanef

Atlantia S.p.A

Conduent, Inc.

Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Efkon Gmbh

Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (FETC)

G.E.A.

GeoToll

International Road Dynamics Inc.

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH

Neology, Inc.

Perceptics LLC

Q-Free ASA

Siemens AG

Star Systems International Ltd.

Thales Group

Toll Collect GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

TransCore

TRMI Systems Integration

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the ETC Systems

Competitive Scenario

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Select Innovations

Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road Infrastructure Development

Growing Investments in Construction of Roads and Highways Augurs Well for ETC Systems Market

Growing Infrastructure Needs Drive Opportunities for ETC as Governments Focus on Bridging the Investment Gap through Tolling: Worldwide Cumulative Infrastructure Spending on Roads in US$ Billion by Region for the Period 2016-2040

Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for Revenue Generation & Congestion Management

Rising Economic Cost of Excess Travel/Transit Delays Strengthens the Business Case for Tolling to Manage Vehicular Congestion: Breakdown of Annual Hours of Delay Due to Traffic Congestions in Select Countries & Cities Worldwide

ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Analysis by Technology

Analysis by Application

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific and Other Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth

and Other Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth Government Initiatives

Introduction to Road Infrastructure: Tolling and Toll Roads

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC): A Prelude

Classification Based on Lanes

ETC System: OBU Classification

ETC Toll Collection Process

ETC: Implementation and Functional Challenges

Key Benefits of ETC Systems

Major Drawbacks

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Investments in Road Infrastructure Development

Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for ITS & ETS Markets: Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2018

Automated Electronic Toll Collection Makes its Way into the ITS Domain

Electronic Toll Collection Systems: Switching On the Play Button for Smarter Tolling

Automatic Tolling System: Select Trends

Location-based Payment Systems: The Future-Forward Options for Toll Payment

Hunger to Stem Revenue Leakage Leads to Evolution of All-Electronic Tolling

All-Electronic Tolling: Rewards with Certain Gaps

Advanced All-Electronic Tolling to Drive Revenue Collection Efficiency

Upcoming All-Electronic Tolling Technology to Transform Toll Collection

Lessening the Challenge of Interoperability Stands Out as a Key Driver of Growth

Interest in Interoperability to Endure in Foreseeable Future of Electronic Tolling

Moving Beyond Universal Transponder & Revenue Leakage

Role of Collaborations & Vehicle Technology

ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit from the Growing Investments in ITS

Growing Investments in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to Catalyze the Deployment of ETC Systems for Smart Infrastructure Funding & Intelligent Traffic Control: Global Revenues of ITS Market in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2021 and 2027

Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

5G to Widen the Role of Cellular Connectivity in ETC Ecosystem

V2X-based Toll Payment

ETC Systems Assist in Effective Traffic Management

RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies

RFID-Based ETC Systems Remain a Popular Choice as Evidenced by the Strong Preference for RFID Technology in Transportation Applications: Global RFID Technology Market Share Breakdown (in %) by End-Use Application (2023E)

DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence

As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology Limelight

Growing Prowess & Maturity of GNSS as Evidenced by the Growing Value of its Technology Market Bodes Well for the Development of GNSS-Based ETC Systems: Percentage Breakdown of Global GNSS Market Revenues by Geographic Region (2023E)

GNSS-based Tolling Storms into Limelight to Remove Physical Toll Booths

India to Embrace GNSS-based Tolling System

to Embrace GNSS-based Tolling System Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

V2X Becomes Relevant in Electronic Toll Collection

Innovation & Market Differentiation: Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth in the ETC Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review

Low Adoption of Satellite-Based GPS Technologies- A Restraining Factor

Issues Related to the Selection of Toll Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvibde

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets