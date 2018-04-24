Explosive Trace Detection Market Size Worth $2.36 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Growing interest of explosive trace detector companies such as Chemring Group PLC in capturing a larger market share in regions such as Middle East is expected to drive adoption of explosive trace detectors. Additionally, increasing commercial activities are bolstering market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increasing need for public safety. Stringent government regulations pertaining to security screening is also bolstering market growth. Additionally, increased defense budgets in developing countries in the region is boosting the market.

However, high costs pertaining to development and maintenance of explosive trace detectors are expected to hinder market growth. Therefore, device providers are focusing on developing affordable solutions that can be used in other application sectors, such as utilities and transportation.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Handheld, Vehicle-Mounted), By Application (Military & Defense, Public Safety, Transportation), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/explosive-trace-detection-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Handheld explosive trace detectors offer visual and audio alerts. Therefore, the segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Demand for explosive trace detectors is expected to increase in the public safety and law enforcement segment owing to benefits such as real-time 3D color images offered by these detectors

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to increased adoption of explosive trace detectors by the transportation and logistics sector in the region

is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to increased adoption of explosive trace detectors by the transportation and logistics sector in the region Prominent industry participants include Chemring Group; FLIR Systems, Inc.; L3 Technologies, Inc.; OSI Systems, Inc.; and Smiths Detection Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global explosive trace detection market based on product type, application, and region:

Explosive Trace Detection Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Handheld Vehicle-Mounted Other Detectors

Explosive Trace Detection Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Military & Defense Transportation & Logistics Public Safety & Law Enforcement Commercial Others

Explosive Trace Detection Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China Japan India South America MEA



