Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market to Cross USD $23 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosives and pyrotechnics market is poised to rise from $17 billion in 2018 to over $23 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Strengthened by rising mining activities in countries such as the U.S., Indonesia, China, South Africa and many others, the global explosives market is anticipated to achieve significant growth rates in the near future. However, the pyrotechnics market is expected to be driven by growing fireworks shows and events at various festivals, occasions and sports events. Increasing coal mining activities to fulfill power generation needs is the major factor influencing the market's growth.

North America explosives & pyrotechnics market surpassed USD 5 billion in 2018 and is set to gain highly to 2025 impelled by increasing government spending in arms & ammunitions to strengthen their defense forces.

Countries, such as Indonesia, have strict government policies to generate almost 50% of power from domestic coal, which, in turn, is increasing mining operations and is, hence, expected to positively influence the explosives and pyrotechnics market growth by 2025.

Strict government regulations regarding reducing carbon footprints are the major restraints to the global explosives and pyrotechnics market growth. As coal mining is the key demand source in this market, it is hugely influenced by the Paris climate accord applicability all across the globe. The Paris Climate Agreement aims to keep the temperature rise below two degrees Celsius globally. As the agreement has been signed by 175 countries, the implications will be seen easily on the global market's growth in the coming years.

End users of the explosives market include mining, construction, military and others. The military segment constituted approximately 45% of the overall market. The segment growth is largely influenced by ongoing political unrest in African countries, Europe and the Middle East. Increasing sports and hunting activities are also anticipated to drive explosives demand for arms and ammunition. Apart from this, military spending has also increased significantly in the U.S. in explosives and defense products.

Mining held a share of around 40% in the global market. Infrastructure growth in developing economies, mainly China, demands commodities such as coal, iron ore and copper, which is influencing mining activities and, thus, likely to influence the market's growth. Also, technological advancements in the sector to reduce health hazards in high-risk blasting and drilling operations is expected to influence the overall explosives and pyrotechnics market growth by 2025.

The end user industries of the pyrotechnics market cover entertainment, consumer and others. Pyrotechnics are majorly used in the entertainment industry during occasions or festivals. There are several musical bands that utilize pyrotechnics to improve their visuals in live shows. Festivals are a major influencer in this market.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the major regions having the highest growth in the explosives and pyrotechnics market. Asia-Pacific constituted a share of around 35% in the global market in 2018. Demand from Asia-Pacific is largely centered on the mining industry, as the region comprises of major coal-producing countries, such as Indonesia, Australia, India, China and many others.

