EXPLR ANNOUNCES TOP STUDENT INNOVATORS NAMED FIRST-EVER NATIONAL STEM CHAMPIONS

126 students will receive expense-paid trips to the National STEM Festival in Washington, D.C., co-presented by EXPLR and the U.S. Department of Education.

EXPLR is founded by Jenny Buccos and co-founded by Kari Byron (former Discovery Channel Mythbuster) and Andrew Zimmern (Bizarre Foods)

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EXPLR announces the 126 student students whose outstanding performance in the National STEM Challenge has earned them the title of National STEM Champions. These students will be recognized at the first-ever National STEM Festival in Washington, D.C., co-presented by EXPLR and the U.S. Department of Education.

Each student and a guardian will receive an expense-paid trip, including lodging and travel, to attend the Festival and showcase their projects from April 12-13, 2024. In addition, each National STEM Champion will receive free access to EXPLR's educational streaming video and curriculum platform for the teacher of their choice.

The National STEM Challenge invited students in grades 6-12 from across the U.S. and its territories to conceive and submit STEM innovations, inventions, and research across six categories: Environmental Stewardship, Future Food, Health and Medicine, Powering the Planet, Space Innovation, and Tech for Good.

During the National STEM Festival, students will showcase their projects to top government and corporate leaders, as well as network with other exceptional students from around the country.

"Congratulations to all the students selected as National STEM Champions! EXPLR created the National STEM Challenge as a way to celebrate the nation's top young innovators. We found students who are dynamic leaders who created projects that can truly change the world. I'm thrilled to welcome our STEM Champions to the National STEM Festival this spring," said EXPLR Founder & CEO and National STEM Challenge Co-Director Jenny Buccos.

The following students were named National STEM Champions:

ALASKA

Elizabeth Shao Djajalie (Juneau), Gabrielle Okorodudu (Eagle River)

ALABAMA

Jon L Hand (Oneonta), Nikita Prabhakar (Madison), Kevin Yan (Auburn)

ARKANSAS

Aakash Bhattacharyya (Little Rock), Vishak Meenachi (Little Rock), Rohan Singh (Bentonville)

AMERICAN SAMOA

Skylar Nikaelm S. Montalbo (Pago Pago)

ARIZONA

Christopher Miranda (Yuma), Hannah Tapia (Yuma), Ashley Valencia (Yuma)

CALIFORNIA

Sania Bidurukontam (San Ramon), Leanne Fan (San Diego), Sarah Gao (San Diego), Ella Selina Lan (San Jose)

COLORADO

Jack Albenberg (Lafayette), Amrita Saini (Lafayette), Anirudh Rao (Lone Tree)

CONNECTICUT

Rhea Doshi (Farmington), Youlmin Lee (Woodbridge), Lily Zezula (Ridgefield)

DELAWARE

Riddik Sri Neetipalli (Hockessin)

FLORIDA

Jai Gupta (Lake Mary), Rudra Patel (Tampa), Dhruva Sharma (Fort Myers), Luis Villalobos (Longwood)

GEORGIA

Hannah Coley (Stockbridge), Prakash Gupta (Conyers), Kathryn Stoltz (Conyers)

GUAM

Andrew Gio Kang (Tamuning)

HAWAII

Claire Masquida (Kailua-Kona)

IOWA

Addison Hohl (Donnellson), Caedon Newton (Keokuk), Taylor Ommen (Stuart)

IDAHO

Adri Anderson (Grangeville), Logan Krohn (Idaho Falls), Jasmine Lima (Idaho Falls)

ILLINOIS

Abhinav Anne (Plainfield), Aarav Mittal (Oak Brook), Bricen Ward (Chicago)

INDIANA

Grace Choi (Bloomington), Joshua Kim (West Lafayette), Gavin Ruan (West Lafayette)

KANSAS

Elizabeth Rose Barnes (Shawnee)

KENTUCKY

Seth Niemann (Louisville), Vallabh Ramesh (Louisville), Gopalaniket Tadinada (Louisville)

LOUISIANA

Naya Ellis (New Orleans), Jayden Marion Hall (New Orleans)

MASSACHUSETTS

Johan Coisman (Weston), Yifan Evan Ding (Boston), Isha Nagireddy (Shrewsbury), Jacklyn Omere-Okundaye (Randolph)

MARYLAND

Jehan Idsassi (Laurel), Elizabeth Onafuwa (Baltimore), Agneya Tharun (Clarksburg), Megan Yeager (Gabrills)

MAINE

Riley Bosco (Bangor), Victoria Wahlig (Falmouth), Emma Young (Cape Elizabeth)

MICHIGAN

Sahiba Kaur (Midland), Abigail Konarske (Wyandotte), Tanay Panja (Ann Arbor)

MINNESOTA

Maggie Banks (Woodbury), Samuel Kaspar (Rochester), Muminah Nihaar Mohammed (Blaine)

MISSOURI

Alexander Perry (Festus)

MISSISSIPPI

Celia Lane (Ridgeland)

MONTANA

Nicole Nau (Sunburst)

NEBRASKA

Mercedes Renken (Omaha), Anuj Singh (Omaha)

NEVADA

Noah Lee (Henderson), Ivan R Sun (Las Vegas)

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Noah Chamberlain Clark (Warner), Aarna Puvvala (Nashua)

NEW JERSEY

Advika Vuppala (Morganville), Ananya Vuppala (Morganville), Sonia Leo (Moorestown)

NEW MEXICO

Clarisse Telles Alvares Coelho (Roswell), Mario Vargas (Taos), Benjamin Varos (Taos)

NEW YORK

Alisha Ahsan (Bayshore), Migual Mathis (Syracuse), Stephanie Pizano (Brentwood), Treyonna Sullivan Bunche (Bronx)

NORTH CAROLINA

Isabel Garcia (Wilmington), Hao Li (Chapel Hill), Varshith Vadlamudi (Apex)

NORTH DAKOTA

Kyler Sabin (Bismarck)

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

Jedric Jizaiah Aniciete (Saipan), Gwanpil Son (Saipan)

OHIO

Kara Jones (Apple Creek), Haasini Mendu (Mason), Samhita Paranthaman (Mason)

OKLAHOMA

William Soranno (Tulsa)

OREGON

Anisha Dhoot (Portland), Yuxuan Liu (Beaverton), Emma Nordstrom (Bend)

PENNSYLVANIA

Taryn He (Gettysburg), Srilekha Mamidala (Garnet Valley), Tushar Mehta (Orefield), Sritej Sai Padmanabhan (Sewickley)

PUERTO RICO

Meghna Pramoda (Guaynabo), Siona Pramoda (Guaynabo), Victor Vasnetsov (Dorado)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Louis David Rancour (Wasta)

TEXAS

Lino Marrero (Frisco), Siddarth Nandyala (Frisco), Sarang Goel (Irving), Daniel Thomas (Colleyville)

UTAH

Alex Antonio Hernandez Juarez (Salt Lake City), Sanskriti Negi (Salt Lake City), Nina Zhu (Salt Lake City)

VIRGINIA

Archishma Marrapu (Chantilly), Linda Pistun (Gainesville), Yashvir Sabharwal (Bristow)

WASHINGTON

Advait Badrish (Redmond), Vedant Srinivas (Redmond), Shiv Vinodshankar (Redmond)

WISCONSIN

Mairin Castellano (Mequon)

WEST VIRGINIA

Alexandria Amaria Harper (Charleston), Miranda Leigh Harper (Charleston)

WYOMING

Shelby Scout Hoobler (Cheyenne), Bryce Newman (Lander), Padmalakshmi Ramesh (Laramie)

For media and interview requests or inquiries about National STEM Festival coverage, please contact Skai Blue Media at [email protected]

ABOUT EXPLR

EXPLR's mission is to help kids thrive in school and life by providing real-world, rigorous, and relevant educational resources. EXPLR is a streaming video and curriculum service for grade 5-12 students, teachers, and families that helps bridge critical gaps in K-12 education. It was co-founded by leading education and entertainment figures Jenny Buccos (founder of ProjectExplorer), Kari Byron (former Discovery Channel MythBuster), and Andrew Zimmern (TV personality, producer, and U.N. World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador). Since launching in 2021, EXPLR is used in over 500 schools across 23 US states. For more information, visit EXPLR.com

