Expo 2020 Dubai Runs SAP to Help Personalize Visitor Experiences

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that it is helping to power the digital transformation of Expo 2020 Dubai, the upcoming World Expo taking place in UAE between October 20, 2020, and April 10, 2021. The organizers are using solutions from SAP to help optimize processes and costs and deliver personalized experiences for an expected 25 million visits and 192 participating countries. The announcement will be made at Expo 2020's Global Media Briefing held on October 20–22, 2019, to build international participant and visitor excitement a year ahead of the World Expo's October 20, 2020, opening date.

"SAP is helping Expo 2020 Dubai transform the on-site experience for its visitors," said Luka Mucic, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer, SAP SE. "We are using global best practices so Expo 2020 Dubai can combine customer experience data, so-called X-data, with operational data, O-data, in real time. This helps Expo 2020 Dubai listen, understand and act on millions of participant and visitor data points in real time as part of our commitment to helping organizations become intelligent enterprises in the experience economy."

Expo 2020 Dubai is currently using SAP S/4HANA® for back-end financials, HR and procurement and the SAP C/4HANA® suite for real-time visitor information. It is using the SAP® Analytics Cloud solution and SAP Digital Boardroom for real-time analytics and visualized reporting for enhanced decision-making. Expo 2020 Dubai is also planning to implement the SAP Customer Checkout application to process retail sales transactions from hundreds of points of sale across the site.

At the Expo 2020 Global Media Briefing, SAP will demonstrate PODium, its interactive technology platform to assist People of Determination effectively navigate the Expo 2020 site. As an innovative enterprise software partner, SAP has co-developed the platform with Expo 2020 Dubai through the SAP Co-Innovation Lab location in UAE. The platform optimizes experiences for People of Determination based on their accessibility requirements, using analytics and experience management technologies from SAP – coupled with input from Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile tracking technologies.

"SAP is key to helping Expo 2020 Dubai deliver a seamless, integrated experience for organizers, participants and visitors," said Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai. "We're using the latest solutions from SAP in areas such as analytics and customer profiling to help tailor the Expo experience for millions of visitors based on their personal preferences."

