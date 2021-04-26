Expo Contratista Announces AT&T Business Signs on as Headline Sponsor for 2021 Expo

HOUSTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo Contratista, the pioneer in organizing Hispanic-oriented construction expos, proudly announced today that AT&T Business will be the headline sponsor for their 2021 Expo Contratista, which will take place Oct. 2 and 3 in Houston's Humble Civic Arena. Founded in 2018, Expo Contratista seeks to specifically promote Hispanic contractors and trade organizations through their convention-style expos in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. Historical turnout to the events has been around between 5,000 -7,000 visitors but over 10,000 attendees are expected for the 2021 Expo, the largest ever. This event promotes Hispanic small businesses and enables them to showcase their services, network with others in the industry, display product offerings, and interact with thousands of potential customers. Past participating businesses include Bobcat of Houston, Martin's Hardware, and Surfkoat just to name a few.

Bringing on AT&T Business as the lead sponsor will allow Expo Contratista to further promote their event and expand their capabilities to execute the largest Hispanic construction expo to date. "The sponsorship from AT&T Business solidifies their commitment to the Hispanic small business community and the construction trade in general. We are honored to be working with such a great community collaborator," said Sergio Terreros, founder and lead organizer for Expo Contratista. In particular, AT&T will be showcasing the AT&T Fleet Complete program which utilizes GPS devices for commercial vehicles, a solution often needed in the construction industry.

The Hispanic demographic makes up a huge percentage of the construction field in the state of Texas, in fact there are more Hispanic contractors than any other demographic. Data from an Expo Contratista survey at a recent expo found that 63% of respondents were actually business owners. The company anticipates that these trends will continue to rise and expects the number of attendees to continue to grow at an exponential rate, offering a tremendous amount of value for sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees alike.

About Expo Contratista

Expo Contratista was founded in 2018 by Sergio Terreros. The company organizes Hispanic focused construction expos, promoting small businesses and introducing participants to thousands of potential customers and partners. Expo Contratista is currently active in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio, with plans to expand further in the coming years. You can find more information about Expo Contratista at https://expocontratista.com.

Media Inquiry

Sergio Terreros

[email protected]

832-650-0000

Related Files

Press Release at&t-expo-contratista-2021.docx

Related Images

hispanic-construction-trade-show.png

Hispanic Construction trade-Show

Expo Contratista

SOURCE NEWSWIRE.COM LLC (RESELLER ACCOUNT)

Related Links

http://www.i-newswire.com

