Expo Home Improvement Announces Grand Reopening of Its Georgetown Showroom

Expo Home Improvement

20 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Texan home improvement company invites the public out to enjoy a cookout and raffle drawing while browsing their updated showroom.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo Home Improvement, a leading provider of home renovation and remodeling services, announces the grand reopening of its Georgetown showroom. The updated showroom is a demonstration of the company's commitment to providing their customers with the best quality products and services.

Expansion into Central Texas

Expo Home Improvement made their debut in central Texas in 2016, hoping to become a household name that provided their new residents with a product they could trust. Within the past seven years, the company has become a well-recognized name in the community – providing excellent customer service and volunteering in the local neighborhoods. VP of Brand Marketing, Amanda McDaniel, stated, "Updating our showroom was necessary. We want to ensure that our customers always have access to the best products in the market."

The grand reopening comes during the perfect season for home improvement projects; allowing guests a chance to view elegant design patterns, chic shower stalls, and new energy efficient windows – perfect to beat the Texas heat and save on energy costs. The reopening will take place in their showroom located at 2548 Shell Road Georgetown, Texas 78628, on Saturday, July 29th from 11 AM to 3 PM. The event will be jam packed with fun as they will have food, drinks, and anyone visiting the showroom during the event time will be entered into a drawing to win a new American-made Weber Spirit II E-310 3-burner propane grill.

About Expo Home Improvement

Since its founding, Expo Home Improvement has been dedicated to improving homes and transforming lives. The company's symbol, a heart, is a testament of their commitment to their community. Being established in Texas, their passion is to help fellow Texans save money with their energy-efficient windows and enjoy safe bathing, providing a life transformation for many customers.

Expo Home Improvement serves Georgetown, and their surrounding areas, the DFW metroplex, and San Antonio. For more information about Expo Home Improvement and its services, visit Expohomeimprovement.com. 

Contact: Expo Home Improvement 
Phone: 1-877-798-9220
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Expo Home Improvement

