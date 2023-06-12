Expo Home Improvement Announces Grand Reopening of Its San Antonio Showroom

The Texan home improvement company invites the public out to enjoy a cookout and raffle drawing while browsing their new spacious showroom.

SAN ANTONIO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based home improvement company, Expo Home Improvement, is proud to announce the grand reopening of its San Antonio showroom. The move to a larger space demonstrates the consistent growth of the company and what's to come for Expo Home Improvement.

Growth in San Antonio

In 2018, Expo Home Improvement expanded into the southern region of the state, debuting in San Antonio. Within this time, the company has gained much success with its customers, providing residents with five-star customer service and top-quality window and bath installations. VP of Brand Marketing, Amanda McDaniel, stated, "Relocating became necessary for our San Antonio location as we are growing rapidly and found ourselves needing more warehouse space in order to become the largest bath and shower in-stock program in the state."

The Grand Reopening of their new location exhibits a more spacious showroom featuring modern shower and bath options as well as energy-efficient window displays. Future customers will be able to walk through and examine sleek shower stalls, modern design patterns, and beautiful windows to inspire their next home improvement project. The reopening will take place in their showroom located at 6131 Woodlake Center, San Antonio, TX 78244, on Saturday, June 17th from 10 AM to 2 PM. The event will be one to remember as they will have food, drinks, and anyone visiting the showroom during the event time will be entered into a drawing to win a new American-made Weber Spirit II E-310 3-burner propane grill.

About Expo Home Improvement

Since its founding, Expo Home Improvement has been dedicated to improving homes and transforming lives. The company's symbol, a heart, is a testament of their commitment to their community. Being established in Texas, their passion is to help fellow Texans enjoy safe bathing and save on utility bills with their energy-efficient windows and doors, providing a life transformation for many customers. Expanding into San Antonio was the obvious next step to be able to serve more of the Texas region with their services.

Expo Home Improvement serves San Antonio and surrounding areas, the DFW metroplex, Central Texas and everywhere in between. For more information about Expo Home Improvement and its services, visit Expohomeimprovement.com.

