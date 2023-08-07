Expo Home Improvement Celebrates Their Sweepstakes Winner

News provided by

Expo Home Improvement

07 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Texas-based home improvement company recognizes their window sweepstakes winner.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo Home Improvement celebrates their annual Worn-Out-Windows Sweepstakes winner. The win highlights the company's willingness to give back to their local community in hopes of providing services to those in need while having fun.

Surprising the Winner

Armed with flowers, a massive check, and warm smiles, Expo Home Improvement surprised their third Worn-Out-Windows sweepstakes winner, Camisha M, with a chance to spend up to $15,000 on brand new, energy-efficient windows for her home. The win comes just in time to beat the Texas heat and save on ever rising energy costs. "Seeing the smiles on the faces of homeowners when they win is priceless! We're happy to serve our community and commit that we will continue to give back as we grow as a company," says Sarah McDaniel, Marketing Manager for the home improvement giant.

Expo Home Improvement's Sweepstakes

Expo Home Improvement began their sweepstakes about three years ago. The idea stemmed from recognizing the needs within their community and working to be a company that bridges the gap between safety and affordability. The company hosts a few sweepstakes throughout the year to give Texas residents a chance at winning up to $15,000 on a home improvement project that, in some cases, could be a help for their home financially.

The company has two remaining sweepstakes for the year – Worn-Out Windows and Love Your Shower Sweepstakes. Both contests will run until the end of the year with the winners being drawn on Dec. 11th on the company's Facebook page. Individuals will have a chance to enter and try their luck for a chance at boasting new energy efficient windows or a new, sleek shower or bath.

About Expo Home Improvement

Since its founding, Expo Home Improvement has been dedicated to improving homes and transforming lives. The company's symbol, a heart, is a testament of their commitment to their community. Being established in Texas, their passion is to help fellow Texans save on utility bills with their energy-efficient windows and doors, and enjoy safe bathing, providing a life transformation for many customers.

Expo Home Improvement serves the DFW metroplex, Georgetown and its surrounding areas, and San Antonio. For more information about Expo Home Improvement and its services, visit Expohomeimprovement.com.

Contact: Expo Home Improvement
Phone: 972-833-1558
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Expo Home Improvement

Also from this source

CEO of Expo Home Improvement Ranks Top 10 in Power100

Expo Home Improvement Announces Grand Reopening of Its Georgetown Showroom

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.