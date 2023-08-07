Expo Home Improvement Celebrates Their Sweepstakes Winner

Texas-based home improvement company recognizes their window sweepstakes winner.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo Home Improvement celebrates their annual Worn-Out-Windows Sweepstakes winner. The win highlights the company's willingness to give back to their local community in hopes of providing services to those in need while having fun.

Surprising the Winner

Armed with flowers, a massive check, and warm smiles, Expo Home Improvement surprised their third Worn-Out-Windows sweepstakes winner, Camisha M, with a chance to spend up to $15,000 on brand new, energy-efficient windows for her home. The win comes just in time to beat the Texas heat and save on ever rising energy costs. "Seeing the smiles on the faces of homeowners when they win is priceless! We're happy to serve our community and commit that we will continue to give back as we grow as a company," says Sarah McDaniel, Marketing Manager for the home improvement giant.

Expo Home Improvement's Sweepstakes

Expo Home Improvement began their sweepstakes about three years ago. The idea stemmed from recognizing the needs within their community and working to be a company that bridges the gap between safety and affordability. The company hosts a few sweepstakes throughout the year to give Texas residents a chance at winning up to $15,000 on a home improvement project that, in some cases, could be a help for their home financially.

The company has two remaining sweepstakes for the year – Worn-Out Windows and Love Your Shower Sweepstakes. Both contests will run until the end of the year with the winners being drawn on Dec. 11th on the company's Facebook page. Individuals will have a chance to enter and try their luck for a chance at boasting new energy efficient windows or a new, sleek shower or bath.

About Expo Home Improvement

Since its founding, Expo Home Improvement has been dedicated to improving homes and transforming lives. The company's symbol, a heart, is a testament of their commitment to their community. Being established in Texas, their passion is to help fellow Texans save on utility bills with their energy-efficient windows and doors, and enjoy safe bathing, providing a life transformation for many customers.

Expo Home Improvement serves the DFW metroplex, Georgetown and its surrounding areas, and San Antonio. For more information about Expo Home Improvement and its services, visit Expohomeimprovement.com.

