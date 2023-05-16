Expo Home Improvement Receives the Angi Super Service Award

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo Home Improvement is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious Angi Super Service Award. This award is given to companies that have achieved and maintained exceptional customer satisfaction ratings and reviews on the Angi platform.

The Angi Super Service Award is an important recognition for service professionals in the home improvement industry. It is given to companies who exhibit "exceptional quality, service, and value to their customers" all while maintaining a current and lifetime rating of 4.5 stars on the Angi platform -one of the leading online marketplaces for home services.

Expo Home Improvement has consistently demonstrated a commitment to providing high-quality home improvement services and excellent customer experiences. This commitment is reflected in the company's outstanding customer reviews on the Angi platform. Expo Home Improvement has an overall rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 and has received dozens of positive reviews from satisfied customers.

"We are thrilled to receive the Angi Super Service Award for 2023," said Amanda McDaniel, VP of Brand Marketing and Culture at Expo Home Improvement. "Maintaining a lifetime rating of 4.5 + means Expo Home Improvement needs to be the best of the best in the home improvement space every single day to be recognized. I credit this recognition to our teams unwavering commitment to our vision, mission and core values of Integrity, Excellence and Service. It's an honor to receive this award!"

Expo Home Improvement offers a range of home improvement services, including bath, shower, window, and door replacements. The company serves the DFW, Austin, and San Antonio areas and is committed to providing high-quality workmanship, excellent customer service, and affordable prices.

For more information about Expo Home Improvement and its services, visit Expohomeimprovement.com

Contact: Expo Home Improvement

Phone: 1-877-798-9220

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Expo Home Improvement