Expo Home Improvement Recognized with Snoball's 2023 Giving Back Award

News provided by

Expo Home Improvement

11 Dec, 2023, 11:58 ET

Texas-based Home Improvement Company Honored for Outstanding Community Contributions

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snoball, a leading advocate for philanthropy and positive community impact, proudly announces Expo Home Improvement as one of this year's ten distinguished recipients of the 2023 Giving Back Award.

The Giving Back Award is a testament to Expo Home Improvement's unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and communities. Snoball celebrates companies like Expo Home Improvement that embody the spirit of goodwill and inspire others to contribute meaningfully.

"We are honored to receive Snoball's 2023 Giving Back Award! At Expo Home Improvement, our mission is 'Loving People, Lasting Impact,' and this award reaffirms our dedication to that. We are grateful to Snoball for acknowledging the importance of philanthropy and for inspiring businesses to give back to our communities," said Amanda McDaniel, VP of Brand & Culture at Expo Home Improvement.

Expo Home Improvement's Philanthropic Endeavors

Expo Home Improvement goes beyond its role as a home improvement provider; the company actively contributes to local communities through its nonprofit arm, Matthew6Ministries (M6M). Partnering with organizations such as Christian Community Action (CCA) in Lewisville, Table of Grace in Central Texas, and Seton Home in San Antonio, Expo Home Improvement supports causes that align with its mission of 'Loving People, Lasting Impact.'

One noteworthy initiative – the "Expo Home Heroes" giveback – is an annual event sponsored by Expo Home Improvement and designed to honor veterans in need with a free shower remodel. This program underscores Expo Home Improvement's dedication to giving back to those who have served by upgrading their living spaces and providing safe bathing solutions.

In addition, Expo Home Improvement engages the community through a yearly sweepstakes, providing individuals with the opportunity to win a home remodeling experience. This unique approach not only aligns with the company's ethos of community support but also empowers individuals to enhance their homes.

About Expo Home Improvement

Founded in 2006, Expo Home Improvement has emerged as a local leader in the home improvement industry, serving homeowners in Dallas-Fort Worth, East Texas, Central Texas, and San Antonio. The company specializes in bathroom remodels, replacement windows, and exterior doors, consistently delivering exceptional service with a vision of 'Improving Homes, Transforming Lives.'

For more information about Expo Home Improvement and the Giving Back Award, visit ExpoHomeImprovement.com

Contact: Sarah McDaniel
Senior Brand Manager
972-993-7248
[email protected]

SOURCE Expo Home Improvement

