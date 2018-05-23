ExpoMED 2018: In Search of Making Access to Comprehensive Care a Reality in Latin America

"Held in an area of more than 10,000 square meters, this latest edition of ExpoMED México will help find the best ideas for Latin America to be able to resolve the complex and challenging needs of health care, by means of an atmosphere of convergence allowing all of the sector's stakeholders to join in trying to satisfy the need for access to comprehensive care, achieving the participation of every link in the chain," said Rosario Garzon Chavez, exhibit director at LiveMed. "In 2018, ExpoMED will offer the most complete supply of medical equipment, medicines, leading-edge technologies, products and services for prevention, care and health recovery by means of the presence of 40 thousand brands, as well as an academic space for training, updates through 4 congresses and workshops".

The exhibit space will also host an academic program that will focus on hospital updates, designed to offer updates, training and expertise on standards for importing, exporting and selling medical devices, endorsed by the entities, commissions and agencies responsible for the country's health regulations.

"In every edition, ExpoMED México had sought to connect with the health sector's leading representatives so as to gain a current perspective and innovative ideas that promote the sector's evolution. For this reason, representatives of AMID – Mexican Association of Innovative Medical Device Industries, Queretero Medical and Health Group, College of Biomedical Engineers of Mexico, CONACYT and CI3M – National Center for Research on Medical Imaging and Instrumentation, have joined the effort," said Garzon Chavez.

The challenges for the health sector are clear, and each of them is ultimately aimed at effective access to patient care, at its comprehensive approach not only since its revision, but also by educating the patient as far as prevention, self-monitoring and continuous health care.

