ExpoMED México, 10 years addressing key issues in the health care sector

In 2006, LivedMed created ExpoMED, a space where the sector's different actors converge, that supports raising awareness about health care, ranging from innovation, research and technology to educational forums driving improvements in this sector, and which has become the leading space where different industry experts involved in the evolving health sector can come together.

"In 2018 we presented the 10th edition of ExpoMED México, the leading International Business Forum of Mexico's health sector, which creates links among outstanding actors and decision makers in Latin America with the most complete international offering of technological innovation, public and private health care institutions, technology developers, integrators, manufacturers and distributors, bidders, governmental and regulatory institutions, insurers, financial, sectoral, academic and research institutions, health care professionals and the retail sector," notes Ángel Vázquez Hernández, CEO of LiveMed and ExpoMED México 2018, adding, "Our primary aim is to build commercial ties and come up with surprising proposals to expedite access to health care, as well as leading the way on key issues for this sector, seeking to bring about meaningful change on urgent questions such as corruption, regulations, and innovation.

ExpoMED México is the leading international exposition in Latin American, with a vision of creating an international business network working to meet the needs of the health care sector in Mexico and the region as a whole.

ExpoMED México 2018 is the leading International Business Forum of Mexico's health sector. With the primary aim of building commercial ties and coming up with surprising proposals to improve patient health.

