Exponea Appoints Scott McNabb as SVP and General Manager of the Americas

The announcement comes as Exponea enters the next phase of international growth, following its #1 CDP ranking on the largest independent review site G2.com. Exponea was the first SaaS business in the world to be GDPR-certified . And with the new CCPA act effective in the United States since January 1st, 2020, Exponea is also positioned to support the more than 70% of US companies that are currently not compliant in their efforts to become compliant and avoid aggressive fines. To support its rapid growth, Exponea has expanded its presence from New York City to the Southeast by opening a headquarters in Atlanta, GA, which is considered to be one of the top 5 fastest-growing tech hubs in the United States.

As SVP and General Manager of the Americas, Scott will take command of all commercial aspects of Exponea's US expansion, including ownership of revenue, growth, retention, customer success, and partnerships. His focus will be driving the growth of Exponea's Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP).

Exponea's CDXP is built atop a powerful CDP powered by the Google Cloud Zero Emissions infrastructure.

Its marketing execution channels are fueled by AI-supported decision making, which provides industry-leading brand innovators like TopShop, Olukai, Agent Provocateur, Benefit Cosmetics, Victoria Beckham, and River Island the ability to deliver highly personalized experiences throughout the entire customer lifecycle in real-time and at scale.

Furthermore, Exponea enables its clients to meet their customers directly where they are via an omnichannel execution layer of social, SMS, email, retargeting, and web push notifications. This versatility is designed to make an organization's digital marketing strategy radically simpler to execute. Brands can now engage with their customers using hyper-personalized methods not possible before Exponea.

Scott McNabb, SVP and General Manager of the Americas:

"Exponea's industry-leading CDXP is revolutionizing the way in which our clients are engaging with their customers, driving unparalleled retention with an incredibly low CAC. Sales and marketing teams can now reverse engineer their business outcomes to better forecast and predict future growth. This is game-changing AI-powered technology that enables retailers to drive significant revenue performance lift from easily crafted personalized customer engagement. I'm thrilled to death to join this innovative global team that places the needs and goals of our clients first."

Peter Irikovsky, CEO, Exponea comments:

"Scott is a seasoned veteran of the Martech industry who brings extensive knowledge of how to guide companies towards extraordinary revenue growth. His ability to build sales cultures and go to market strategies, with a focus on customer love will be essential in this next phase of our growth. I love Scott's entrepreneurship. He has interviewed with many of our competitors and has always asked, who are they most afraid of. As it was Exponea, he knocked on our doors and we immediately clicked together. Exponea is making significant investments in the US, Canadian, and LATAM markets. We will be aggressively growing our industry reach within Fashion Retail, Beauty, Travel & Leisure, and Financial Services with Scott at the helm."

Speaking at the CEE Unicorns panel at 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Peter is also quoted as saying, "Exponea has the first CDP that can be deployed in a private cloud mode via Google's Anthos cloud service platform. It's also important to note that Google Cloud is the world's only fully sustainable cloud infrastructure – self-powered with zero emissions – and we are proud to power the Exponea platform using GCP."

