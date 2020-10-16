Exponential Organizations 2nd Edition | Your Chance to Participate

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2014, Exponential Organizations was released. Since its publication, it has attained several accolades, including Frost & Sullivan's 2014 Growth, Innovation, and Leadership Book of the Year and one of Bloomberg's Best Books of 2015. It is nearing half a million copies sold, is required reading at fortune 1000 board level and has been translated into a dozen languages. This book birthed the OpenExO Community with over 6500 people across 130 countries offering tool sets on how companies, governments and non-profits can become exponential organizations. ExO Is now a global movement.

Given the breakthrough success, it is time for the book to be updated. The Exponential Organizations Model has stood the test of time, and it is time to add new Exponential Examples from around the world. This update will start with a series of online events around each chapter to give a global audience the opportunity to participate and to share their stories and case studies of building Exponential Organizations. The first event is taking place on 29 October 2020. We invite all those that have read the first edition and implemented the ExO Model to join us and have the opportunity of being featured in the second edition. Join at https://link.exos.to/v2!

As Author Salim Ismail has said, "It is clear that every organization needs to be purpose driven, agile, adaptable and scalable; in other words, every organization needs to be an ExO." It is not only Salim, Marco Bizzarri, CEO of Gucci has said "I will turn Gucci into an Exponential Organization" and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand has said, "We have the opportunity to build Exponential Thailand."

There are many examples of transformation thanks to Exponential Organizations from the cities of Medellin, Bogota and Miami to organizations such as P&G, Santander, HP and more. Tony Saldanha, Former VP at P&G embraced the ExO Model saying, "If you are not already in the business of doing ExO Sprints and experimenting then you're halfway to being disrupted already. Only 10% of the challenge is the underlying ideas. 90% of the challenge is bringing the company along."

OpenExO is a global transformation ecosystem with more than 6,500 coaches, investors, consultants, and innovation specialists, helping organizations, institutions, and people unlock abundance using technology to change the world.

