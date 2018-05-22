Exponential Property Group Launches Multifamily Portfolio on 365 Connect Marketing Automation Platform

NEW ORLEANS, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that Exponential Property Group has implemented the company's core online marketing automation platform across its growing portfolio of apartment communities.

Focused on formulating executable plans that deliver high-impact, Exponential Property Group specializes in repositioning value-add multifamily assets throughout all major Texas markets. Through their creative yet disciplined approach to business, undeniable attention to detail, and a high-level of integrity, Exponential increases the value of properties while dramatically improving quality of life for its residents.

"Our team spent a lot of time reviewing various providers in the market," said Matthew Bays, Chief Development Officer of Exponential Property Group. "We wanted to make certain that we knew all the latest technology available to take our growing portfolio to the next level online. After a deep review of various platforms, we selected 365 Connect due to their seamless integrations, leading-edge technology, and ability to automate our online marketing."

"We are truly honored that Exponential Property Group selected our platform to utilize across their portfolio," responded Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "Their new marketing automation platform is built on the latest technology, works on any device, and fully integrates with their management software for seamless updates and elimination of redundant data entry. The 365 Connect Platform is built to reduce the workload of site staff, so they can focus on more important issues such as serving future and existing residents. The launch of our platform delivers a new scale of efficiency, which fits right into the goals of Exponential Property Group."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

"Our focus is to continually innovate next generation technologies that deliver bottom line results for our clients. Through collaborating with leading edge industry partners such as Exponential Property Group, we continue to evolve our platform to meet the demands of their renters, on-site staff, and stakeholders," Kirby added.

EXPONENTIAL PROPERTY GROUP: Exponential specializes in repositioning value-add multi-family assets throughout all major Texas markets. Through professional asset management and a high level of integrity, Exponential increases the value of properties while dramatically improving quality of life for its residents. Exponential Property Group has successfully closed in excess of $325 Million in Multifamily Assets. Visit: www.exponentialpropertygroup.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect was founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming how apartment communities market, lease, and retain residents. As a leading provider of award-winning technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, we deliver a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions that automate marketing, simplify transactions, and serve residents after the lease is signed. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

