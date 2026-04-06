GREENVILLE, S.C., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article explains how freight forwarders select compliant, reliable crating partners for safe, efficient international shipping.

What factors should a freight forwarder consider when selecting the right crate for global transport? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, offering practical insight into export crating and the role of a trusted crating partner in international shipping.

Ed Pinson, CEO Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that export crating is not just about building a box, but about meeting strict standards for cargo protection and compliance. A freight forwarder must evaluate whether a crating partner understands the full scope of international shipping, including documentation, timing, and regulatory requirements. The article notes that choosing the right partner helps reduce delays and ensures smoother export shipments.

A key requirement discussed is ISPM-15 compliance, which governs the treatment of wood packaging materials used in international shipping. The article describes how a knowledgeable crating partner ensures all custom crates meet ISPM-15 compliance standards, preventing costly customs issues. For any freight forwarder, working with a provider experienced in export crating and ISPM-15 compliance is essential to keeping export shipments on schedule.

The article also highlights the importance of custom crates in protecting goods during transit. Standard packaging is often not enough for sensitive or heavy equipment. Instead, custom crates designed specifically for the cargo improve cargo protection by preventing shifting, vibration, and impact damage. The article explains that this level of detail is critical for international shipping, where cargo may pass through multiple handling points.

Another important consideration is how a crating partner approaches cargo protection beyond structural design. The article explains how features such as moisture barriers, insulation, and proper weight distribution help ensure safer export shipments. A freight forwarder benefits from working with a partner who integrates these protections into their export crating process, ensuring goods arrive in proper condition.

Reliability and communication are also emphasized as essential traits of a strong crating partner. The article notes that international shipping timelines are often tight, and delays in crating can disrupt the entire process. Freight forwarder teams rely on partners who can meet deadlines, adapt to changes, and maintain clear communication throughout the project. Consistency in export crating services helps reduce uncertainty across export shipments.

Cost is addressed as a factor, but the article explains that it should not outweigh quality or compliance. While lower-cost options may seem appealing, inadequate custom crates can lead to damage, delays, or penalties. The article emphasizes that investing in experienced export crating providers improves long-term outcomes by enhancing cargo protection and minimizing risks in international shipping.

The article concludes that selecting the right crating partner requires evaluating experience, technical knowledge, and the ability to collaborate effectively. Freight forwarder teams that prioritize these factors benefit from more reliable export shipments and fewer disruptions. Export crating, when handled correctly, supports both compliance and cargo protection across every stage of international shipping.

How Freight Forwarders Choose the Right Crate features insights from Ed and Stacey Pinson, Logistics Experts of Greenville, South Carolina, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation