Export Portal Attends International Conference for Small Business (ICSB) 63rd Annual World Conference in Taipei, Taiwan. CEO Presentation to Focus on Improved Trade based on Blockchain Technology

Export Portal CEO Ms. Ally Spinu's presentation at the ICSB conference entitled, The Greatest Innovation to the global supply chain and fourth Industrial Revolution since the 1950s, will focus on the potential that a blockchain enabled e-commerce platform will offer the entire supply chain and manufacturing industries. Ms. Spinu's global refrain is that the sooner an international buyer is verified, the sooner their reputation can precede them in any online ExportPortal.com transaction.

Ms. Spinu continued, "My Export Portal Team and I travel the world and are refining our Export Portal platform/technology to fix the issues that currently dominate global trade. The world is at an inflection point where nothing can be trusted anymore. Decreased slave labor, the distribution of wealth and even quality control can be some of the benefits that result from Verified Trade."

Continuing the success of their recent visits to India and Vietnam, Ms. Spinu's goal is to further introduce and incubate the ExportPortal.com technology in the South East Asian marketplace. ICSB's Taiwan conference will provide strong partnerships and relationships, but our Los Angeles based team is looking to further build on what is already working through our ground team in countries around the world in finding Brand Ambassadors as well as writers. For those skilled writers that would like to apply for the Export Portal writer/blogger/vlogger position in your country, please submit your work through the following link: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/ec97a09f396d40219190d3f8536608d4.

From Taiwan, Ms. Spinu and International Business Development lead John Zahaitis will be heading to Hanoi, Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) to discuss the potential Export Portal has with the many industries, companies, and SMEs that are looking for everything they can to further their potential in new markets.

About Export Portal

Based on a private blockchain backbone, Export Portal takes the fear out of buying from international suppliers and makes the process of first time exports a breeze. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon us and Trade Means Business at ExportPortal.com:

Registration and verification are free

Easy to use platform

First-time exporters Customer Assistance

Increased visibility to new international buyers

Faster market penetration

Never call, email or fax Ecosystem means direct communication with buyers

Blockchain-Enabled Technology

Investor Relations Contact:

John Zahaitis

Export Portal

http://ec-b2b.com/

+1 (818) 965-9399

investors@exportportal.com

Media Contact:

John Zahaitis

Export Portal

+1 (818) 965-9399

+1 (818) 691- 0079

media@exportportal.com

