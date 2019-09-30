Export Portal to Invite Import/Export Professionals to Expert Panel in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As its highly anticipated B2B international trade platform enters its beta testing phase, Export Portal is inviting international trade professionals from Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia to join their expert panel, EP+, as Country Ambassadors.

Export Portal has taken a new approach on how SMEs trade to confront the unique issues they face, such as trade wars and difficulty digitizing. An innovative new approach to supporting SMEs through their international trade ventures, EP+ is a network of professionals around the globe that understand the challenges of international trade providing support to their local SMEs.

Income-based commission, voicing the commerce and international trade needs of Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia, and helping SMEs in their country go global are just a few benefits members have to look forward to. With EP+, members have the ability to provide to support to SMEs and country-wide economy growth.

"With EP+, trade professionals can not only help international trade in Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia at a grassroots level, but they have a first-hand part in the latest technology in their industry," said Ally Spinu, CEO of Export Portal. "Country Ambassadors on EP+ have the ability to influence the import/export eCommerce revolution happening on Export Portal."

For those interested in learning more about this opportunity and signing up as a Country Ambassador on Export Portal, please visit this page: https://www.exportportal.com/landing/country_ambassador.

About Export Portal & CEO Ally Spinu: After personal experience with the difficulty of international trade, successful businesswoman Ally Spinu founded ExportPortal.com. Export Portal is a digital B2B marketplace aiming to be a comprehensive international trade hub for SMEs and their counterparts. Empowered by a proprietary blockchain technology, Export Portal prioritizes security, transparency, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. Partners can confidently trade, network, and communicate with other verified companies and experts from all over the world.

To learn more about our platform, go to: https://www.exportportal.com/learn_more

To talk to us about our vision and invest in a better way to trade, go to: http://ec-b2b.com/

To see our 2 minute explanation about the problem ExportPortal.com is solving, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUi0jB_MslA

The coming Fourth Industrial Revolution & eCommerce: It's about buying from a reputable source – Export Portal.

