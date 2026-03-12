Express Celebrates Top Performers and Purpose‑Driven Leadership at International Leadership Conference in Nashville

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals franchisees from around the world recently gathered in Nashville, Tennessee, for the 2026 International Leadership Conference (ILC), a dynamic three‑day event recognizing outstanding leadership, achievement and the shared mission of connecting great people with great companies.

The event featured Academy Award-winning actor and author Matthew McConaughey, along with other inspiring speakers who energized attendees with powerful messages of purpose, perseverance and possibility.

"Each person recognized this week represents the best of who we are," CEO Bob Funk Jr. said.

"ILC is where our franchise family comes together to celebrate wins, learn from one another and chart the course ahead," said Bob Funk Jr., CEO of Express Employment International. "This year's honorees remind us what it means to lead with heart, integrity and a commitment to improving lives."

Employee of the Year: Dillon Carlson

The 2026 Employee of the Year award was presented to Dillon Carlson of Littleton, Colorado. While navigating the challenges of caring for both his mother and grandmother during his mother's aggressive cancer treatment, Carlson continued his job search with humility and optimism.

Placed by Express into a full‑time role, Carlson quickly became a standout employee known for his integrity, reliability and uplifting spirit. Clients praised him as "the best addition to the team in years," and he has maintained perfect attendance since his first day. Recently hired on permanently, Carlson exemplifies Express values through his courage, character and quiet strength.

Bob Funk Senior Legacy Award: Rocky Gill

The Bob Funk Senior Legacy Award, created to honor the enduring impact of Express co‑founder Bob Funk Sr., recognizes leaders who elevate their offices through exceptional performance, principled decision‑making and a deep commitment to their communities. This year's inaugural recipient, Rocky Gill, has built a reputation for operational excellence rooted in discipline, authenticity and a drive to develop high‑performing teams. His transition from accounting to sales led to a career marked by notable growth across multiple markets, where his offices consistently reflect the strength of the Express mission in action.

Gill is equally regarded for the influence he's had on leaders throughout the Express system. Known for his straightforward style and genuine investment in people, he has helped shape countless careers while fostering environments where employees and franchise owners feel supported and empowered. His steady leadership and rare combination of humility and intensity left a lasting impression on Bob Funk Sr., who personally supported the creation of this award in Gill's honor.

Bill Stoller Built to Last Award: Keith McFall

The Bill Stoller Built to Last Award, named for Express co‑founder Bill Stoller, honors individuals whose long‑term vision and commitment to organizational strength contribute to the durability of the Express system. The inaugural recipient, Keith McFall, has been instrumental in shaping the company's operational foundation, developing the structures, processes and teams that support franchisees and enable sustainable growth. His strategic mindset and calm, solution‑focused leadership have guided Express through significant periods of evolution and expansion.

McFall is also widely recognized as a mentor whose influence can be traced across the organization. Leaders frequently credit his guidance, accessibility and steady presence as defining elements in their professional development. Grounded in early lessons learned on his family's farm in Tuttle, Oklahoma, he brings a practical, people‑centered approach to leadership that has helped strengthen Express' culture and prepare future generations for success.

Gordon Blair Heritage Award: Jeff Rycroft

This year's Gordon Blair Heritage Award honored Jeff Rycroft, Vice President of Risk Management at Express Employment International, who was celebrated for his innovative leadership and unwavering dedication to strengthening franchise operations. Known for his "What's Next" mindset, Rycroft transformed his division into a strategic profit center and championed initiatives that lowered risk, improved safety and delivered millions in savings to Express franchisees. His contributions to insurance programs, safety services and crisis response have shaped the network in lasting ways.

Franchisees of the Year: Laura and Greg Sulentic

Express named Laura and Greg Sulentic of Lincoln, Nebraska, as the 2026 Franchisees of the Year, honoring their exceptional service, community impact and embodiment of Express values.

The husband‑and‑wife team is known for cultivating an outstanding employee experience and fostering deep community trust. Their "go together" philosophy fuels not only their office's success but the success of other franchisees, as they generously mentor peers and share best practices that elevate the entire system.

Ralph Palmen Spiritual Leadership Award: Dan Healy

The Ralph Palmen Spiritual Leadership Award was presented to Dan Healy, Executive Vice President of Sales at Express Employment International, whose leadership is marked by empathy, humility and an unwavering commitment to faith and people. A thoughtful relationship‑builder, Healy is known for remembering the small but meaningful details of colleagues' lives and making every person feel valued.

Healy's steady presence became a source of comfort during the sudden passing of Express co‑founder Bill Stoller last April. With grace and strength, he guided the organization through its grief, offering words of reassurance during a moment he later described simply as "a God moment."

"Each person we recognized this week represents the best of who we are," Funk said. "From the franchise owners shaping their communities to the employees overcoming extraordinary challenges and the leaders driving our system forward, their work reflects a shared commitment to helping people succeed. Celebrating them reminds us why this organization continues to grow and why our mission matters in every market we serve."

