Express Delivery Market in Brazil in Air Freight & Logistics Industry to grow by USD 1.49 billion | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the express delivery market in brazil. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The express delivery market in Brazil in the air freight & logistics industry is expected to grow by USD 1.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Express Delivery Market in Brazil in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the express delivery market growth in Brazil during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the express delivery market size in Brazil and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the express delivery market in Brazil

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the express delivery market vendors in Brazil

Express Delivery Market in Brazil in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the express delivery market in Brazil. Braspress Dutra, Brazil Express Delivery Inc., Correios, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DPDgroup, FedEx Corp., Jamef, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and United States Postal Service are some of the major market participants.

This study identifies consolidation within the express delivery market as one of the prime reasons driving the Express Delivery Market growth in Brazil during the next few years. However, slow economic growth may threaten the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70639

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Leverage latest data mapping the technological advancements

Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.

Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.

Identify potential threats to market growth.

Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Customer

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Global Cash Logistics Market- The cash logistics market is segmented by service (cash-in-transit, cash management, and ATM service) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market- The finished vehicles logistics market is segmented by type (road, rail, sea, and air) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

