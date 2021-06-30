Express Delivery Market in Brazil in Air Freight & Logistics Industry to grow by USD 1.49 billion | Technavio
Braspress Dutra, Brazil Express Delivery Inc., and Correios are the three major market participants for the express delivery market in Brazil in the air freight & logistics industry.
Jun 30, 2021, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
" Growth of e-commerce market and the adoption of new technologies in express delivery services will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the express delivery market in brazil. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
The express delivery market in Brazil in the air freight & logistics industry is expected to grow by USD 1.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Express Delivery Market in Brazil in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the express delivery market growth in Brazil during the next five years
- Estimation of the express delivery market size in Brazil and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the express delivery market in Brazil
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the express delivery market vendors in Brazil
Express Delivery Market in Brazil in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the express delivery market in Brazil. Braspress Dutra, Brazil Express Delivery Inc., Correios, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DPDgroup, FedEx Corp., Jamef, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and United States Postal Service are some of the major market participants.
- Express Delivery Market in Brazil Size
- Express Delivery Market in Brazil Trends
- Express Delivery Market in Brazil Industry Analysis
This study identifies consolidation within the express delivery market as one of the prime reasons driving the Express Delivery Market growth in Brazil during the next few years. However, slow economic growth may threaten the growth of the market.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70639
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Leverage latest data mapping the technological advancements
- Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.
- Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.
- Identify potential threats to market growth.
- Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Service
- Market Segmentation by Customer
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
Explore our Top Selling Reports
Global Cash Logistics Market- The cash logistics market is segmented by service (cash-in-transit, cash management, and ATM service) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Free Sample Report
Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market- The finished vehicles logistics market is segmented by type (road, rail, sea, and air) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Free Sample Report
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/express-delivery-market-industry-in-brazil-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/report/express-delivery-market-industry-in-brazil-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=indus_exp_wk27_005_&utm_content=IRTNTR70639
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article