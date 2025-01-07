Express Delivery Market in Europe to Grow by USD 18.91 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by E-Commerce Growth and AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The express delivery market in europe size is estimated to grow by USD 18.91 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.4% during the forecast period. Growth of e-commerce industry in Europe is driving market growth, with a trend towards consolidation in express delivery market in Europe. However, competitive pricing pressure poses a challenge. Key market players include AfterShip Group, Aramex International LLC, BTA International, Burns Express Freight Ltd., CMA CGM SA Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DHL Express Ltd., DPD Deutschland GmbH, DPEX Worldwide, FedEx Corp., International Distributions Services plc, La Poste SA, Manston Express Transport, Montad Ltd t a Cargo Express, Otto GmbH and Co. KG, POSTE ITALIANE SPA, PostNL N.V., Simpex, and United Parcel Service Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Express Delivery Market in Europe 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Express Delivery Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period - Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 18.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.8 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled AfterShip Group, Aramex International LLC, BTA International, Burns Express Freight Ltd., CMA CGM SA Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DHL Express Ltd., DPD Deutschland GmbH, DPEX Worldwide, FedEx Corp., International Distributions Services plc, La Poste SA, Manston Express Transport, Montad Ltd t a Cargo Express, Otto GmbH and Co. KG, POSTE ITALIANE SPA, PostNL N.V., Simpex, and United Parcel Service Inc.

Market Driver

Express delivery vendors in Europe are expanding their businesses through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to boost their market presence and broaden their service offerings. M&A activities enable firms to achieve economies of scale, establish a global footprint, and open new growth opportunities. In July 2023, DHL acquired Turkish parcel delivery company MNG Kargo, expanding its reach in the rapidly growing Turkish market and enhancing its logistics solutions for both domestic and international customers. Similarly, DPD UK, part of Europe's largest parcel delivery network, acquired CitySprint in January 2022, merging same-day delivery expertise with DPD UK's domestic next-day services and international capabilities. These strategic acquisitions strengthen the express delivery market in Europe, providing enhanced services to customers and boosting growth.

The Express Delivery Market in Europe is thriving, with a focus on enhancing customer experience in both domestic and international operations. In healthcare, express delivery of medicines and hospital supplies is crucial, ensuring timely access. Domestic ecommerce and cross-border trade continue to drive demand for fast parcel delivery. Construction and primary industries also rely on express services for valuable supplies. Value-added services, such as sorting and grading, packaging, picking, and order processing, are essential for efficient management. Modern logistics supply chains utilize management information systems, mobile tracking applications, and hub-to-spoke collection centers. Regular mail and parcel delivery services cater to various industries, including F&B, IT, telecom, electronics, consumer goods, and retail/e-commerce. Same-day delivery and B2B/B2C services are increasingly popular, particularly for perishable items and medication. Email alerts and SMS notifications keep customers engaged. The interconnectedness of international trade and express delivery continues to expand, fueling growth in international parcels.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

• The express delivery market in Europe is characterized by intense competition and price sensitivity due to the presence of major players like DHL, UPS, and FedEx. These companies have shifted from weight-based to dimension-based pricing to mitigate the impact of fluctuating fuel costs. However, this pricing strategy may lead to decreased quality of services for B2C e-commerce businesses shipping light packages in large volumes. Consequently, the market may experience downward pressure on prices and potential market share shifts among the leading players. Despite these challenges, the market's growth remains dependent on delivering high-quality, fast, and reliable services to maintain customer satisfaction.

• The European express delivery market faces several challenges in providing efficient and seamless services. For customer experience, express delivery operations must cater to various sectors like healthcare, domestic and international parcel delivery for hospitals supplies, medicines, and construction materials. Customer relationship engagement is crucial in domestic ecommerce, cross-border ecommerce, and B2B and B2C sectors. Value-added services, sorting and grading, packaging, picking, and order processing are essential in managing interconnectedness in international trade and logistics supply chain. Technology plays a significant role, with management information systems, mobile tracking applications, email alerts, and SMS notifications enhancing customer experience. Perishable items, medication, and medical supplies require same-day delivery, making it essential for express delivery services to collaborate with healthcare systems and hospitals. The F&D industry, IT and telecom, electronics, consumer goods, and e-commerce sectors also rely on efficient and reliable express delivery services.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This express delivery market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Domestic

1.2 International Type 2.1 B2B

2.2 B2C

2.3 C2C Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Domestic- The European express delivery market's domestic segment focuses on the swift and efficient transportation of parcels and packages within a country or between neighboring European countries. This segment plays a vital role in meeting the increasing e-commerce demand by ensuring timely delivery of goods and supporting various businesses. The e-commerce industry's growth in Europe drives the domestic segment, as more consumers shop online and expect quick delivery. Express domestic delivery services are crucial for customer satisfaction, trust in e-commerce, and same-day and next-day delivery options. Retailers, particularly in fast fashion and perishable goods sectors, rely on these services. Online marketplaces and platforms, including Amazon and regional players, depend on domestic express delivery for efficient supply chains and order fulfillment. Businesses across industries seek cost-efficient and operationally efficient supply chains, partnering with domestic express delivery providers for timely shipments. Geopost (DPDgroup) and the Royal Mail are major European express delivery providers, offering next-day and same-day delivery options. DHL, a global logistics and express delivery company, extensively operates within Europe's domestic delivery services market, catering to various industries. The domestic segment thrives due to e-commerce expansion, high customer expectations, same-day and next-day delivery demands, diverse marketplaces, and efficient supply chains. Express delivery providers continually adapt and expand services to meet businesses and consumers' evolving needs, fueling the domestic segment's growth in Europe.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Express Delivery Market in Europe is a significant and growing sector, driven by the rise of online shopping and the increasing demand for fast and reliable delivery services. This market caters to various segments, including regular mail and parcel delivery for both consumer goods and business-to-business (B2B) transactions. Perishable items, medication, and medical supplies are a crucial part of this market, particularly in the healthcare system, where same-day delivery is essential. The F&B industry also relies on express delivery for the timely transportation of food items. Domestic and international markets, as well as cross-border e-commerce, are key areas of focus. Express delivery operations have become an integral part of the consumer experience, with customer relationship engagement being a critical factor in ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty. The construction and primary industries also utilize express delivery services for the timely delivery of essential supplies.

Market Research Overview

Express delivery in Europe is a dynamic and growing market, encompassing regular mail and parcel delivery services for various industries. The Fand D industry, including perishable items, medication, and medical supplies, relies heavily on express delivery for timely and secure transportation. Same-day delivery is increasingly popular for online shopping, particularly in B2C and retail and e-commerce sectors, as well as for B2B transactions in IT and Telecom, electronics, consumer goods, and construction. The interconnectedness of international trade and domestic ecommerce has led in cross-border parcel delivery, requiring advanced logistics supply chains, management information systems, and value-added services such as sorting and grading, packaging, picking, and order processing. Express delivery operations are essential for the healthcare system, ensuring the timely delivery of medicines and hospital supplies, both domestically and internationally. Mobile tracking applications, email alerts, and SMS notifications enhance the customer experience, making express delivery a vital component of modern business and commerce.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Domestic



International

Type

B2B



B2C



C2C

Geography

Europe



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio