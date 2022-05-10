Express Delivery Market Size in Brazil to Grow by USD 1.70 Bn | Technavio

May 10, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the express delivery market in Brazil as a part of the global freight and logistics market. The express delivery market in Brazil research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches. Furthermore, the report extensively covers the express delivery market in Brazil segmentation by service (time-definite and same-day) and Customer (B2B and B2C).
Vendor Insights
The express delivery market in Brazil report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including:
- Braspress Dutra
- Brazil Express Delivery Inc.
- Correios
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DPDgroup
- FedEx Corp.
- Jamef
- Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- United States Postal Service
Express Delivery Market In Brazil: Key Drivers
The growth of the e-commerce market is one of the key drivers supporting the express delivery market growth in Brazil. The shift toward online shopping by customers seems to be permanent because of the several benefits that it offers to customers, including ease of buying, easy access to alternatives, and home delivery services, which make the life of consumers easy. Brazil witnessed high growth in e-commerce transactions in 2019 as the country was the fourth-highest internet market with 100 million users. The e-commerce of the country rose by almost 56%, reaching nearly $20 billion in sales revenue in 2020. The significant rise in online shopping can be attributed to a rise in awareness of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thus, the growing e-commerce and retail sectors are expected to increase the competition in the express delivery market in Brazil during the forecast period.
Express Delivery Market In Brazil Market: Key Challenges
The slow economic growth is hampering the express delivery market growth in Brazil. According to the World Bank, Brazil has witnessed economic and political crises since 2018, due to which its GDP value declined from $2.06 trillion in 2017 to $1.84 trillion in 2019. The manufacturing industry is facing a downturn and witnessed a decline of 40% from 2011-2019, which, in turn, is threatening the logistics industry in the country. Due to the slow economic growth, CEP companies were struggling to make profits and, therefore, were undertaking cost-cutting measures. For instance, Correios, a Brazilian company, announced that it might lay off more than 20,000 employees during the forecast period due to financial losses or cost-cutting. Such factors are expected to limit the express delivery market growth in Brazil during the forecast period.
Express Delivery Market in Brazil: Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the freight and logistics market includes the following core components:
- Shippers
- Freight forwarder
- Air freight carrier
- Handling agents
- Consignee
|
Express Delivery Market Scope in Brazil
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.70 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.52
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Braspress Dutra, Brazil Express Delivery Inc., Correios, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DPDgroup, FedEx Corp., Jamef, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and United States Postal Service
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Expresss Delivery Market In Brazil 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will drive express delivery market growth in Brazil during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the express delivery market size in Brazil and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the express delivery industry in Brazil
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.1 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Air freight and logistics market
2.1.1 Shippers
2.1.2 Freight forwarder
2.1.4 Handling agents
2.1.5 Consignee
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Express Delivery Market in Brazil - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Express Delivery Market in Brazil: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Service
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Time-definite
- Same-day
Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Service
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
5.3 Time-definite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Time-definite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Time-definite - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Same-day - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Same-day - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Same-day - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Service
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Service
6. Market Segmentation by Customer
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- B2B
- B2C
Exhibit 22: Customer - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Customer
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Customer
6.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 24: B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: B2B - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: B2C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Customer
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Customer
7. Customer Landscape
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growth of e-commerce market
8.1.2 Adoption of new technologies in express delivery services
8.1.3 FTAs spurring the growth of the express delivery market in Brazil
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Slow economic growth
8.2.2 Soaring fuel price in Brazil
8.2.3 Stringent government regulations
Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Consolidation within the express delivery market
8.3.2 Growing demand for LMD services in Brazil
8.3.3 Emergence of big data
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 31: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 33: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 34: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Braspress Dutra
Exhibit 36: Braspress Dutra - Overview
Exhibit 37: Braspress Dutra - Product and service
Exhibit 38: Braspress Dutra - Key offerings
10.4 Brazil Express Delivery Inc.
Exhibit 39: Brazil Express Delivery Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 40: Brazil Express Delivery Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 41: Brazil Express Delivery Inc. - Key offerings
10.5 Correios
Exhibit 42: Correios - Overview
Exhibit 43: Correios - Product and service
Exhibit 44: Correios-Key news
Exhibit 45: Correios - Key offerings
10.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group
Exhibit 46: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview
Exhibit 47: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments
Exhibit 48: Deutsche Post DHL Group- Key news
Exhibit 49: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 50: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus
10.7 DPDgroup
Exhibit 51: DPDgroup - Overview
Exhibit 52: DPDgroup - Product and service
Exhibit 53: DPDgroup -Key news
Exhibit 54: DPDgroup - Key offerings
10.8 FedEx Corp.
Exhibit 55: FedEx Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 56: FedEx Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 57: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings
10.9 Jamef
Exhibit 59: Jamef - Overview
Exhibit 60: Jamef - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Jamef - Key offerings
10.10 Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 62: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. -Key news
Exhibit 65: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 66: Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.
Exhibit 67: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 68: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 69: United Parcel Service Inc.- Key news
Exhibit 70: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 United States Postal Service
Exhibit 72: United States Postal Service - Overview
Exhibit 73: United States Postal Service - Product and service
Exhibit 74: United States Postal Service - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 ????Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 76: Research Methodology
Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 78: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations
