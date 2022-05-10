Express Delivery Market Size in Brazil to Grow by USD 1.70 Bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the express delivery market in Brazil as a part of the global freight and logistics market. The express delivery market in Brazil research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches. Furthermore, the report extensively covers the express delivery market in Brazil segmentation by service (time-definite and same-day) and Customer (B2B and B2C).

Vendor Insights

The express delivery market in Brazil report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including:

  • Braspress Dutra
  • Brazil Express Delivery Inc.
  • Correios
  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • DPDgroup
  • FedEx Corp.
  • Jamef
  • Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • United States Postal Service

Express Delivery Market In Brazil: Key Drivers

The growth of the e-commerce market is one of the key drivers supporting the express delivery market growth in Brazil. The shift toward online shopping by customers seems to be permanent because of the several benefits that it offers to customers, including ease of buying, easy access to alternatives, and home delivery services, which make the life of consumers easy. Brazil witnessed high growth in e-commerce transactions in 2019 as the country was the fourth-highest internet market with 100 million users. The e-commerce of the country rose by almost 56%, reaching nearly $20 billion in sales revenue in 2020. The significant rise in online shopping can be attributed to a rise in awareness of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thus, the growing e-commerce and retail sectors are expected to increase the competition in the express delivery market in Brazil during the forecast period.

Express Delivery Market In Brazil Market: Key Challenges

The slow economic growth is hampering the express delivery market growth in Brazil. According to the World Bank, Brazil has witnessed economic and political crises since 2018, due to which its GDP value declined from $2.06 trillion in 2017 to $1.84 trillion in 2019. The manufacturing industry is facing a downturn and witnessed a decline of 40% from 2011-2019, which, in turn, is threatening the logistics industry in the country. Due to the slow economic growth, CEP companies were struggling to make profits and, therefore, were undertaking cost-cutting measures. For instance, Correios, a Brazilian company, announced that it might lay off more than 20,000 employees during the forecast period due to financial losses or cost-cutting. Such factors are expected to limit the express delivery market growth in Brazil during the forecast period.

Express Delivery Market in Brazil: Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the freight and logistics market includes the following core components:

  • Shippers
  • Freight forwarder
  • Air freight carrier
  • Handling agents
  • Consignee

Express Delivery Market Scope in Brazil

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Braspress Dutra, Brazil Express Delivery Inc., Correios, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DPDgroup, FedEx Corp., Jamef, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and United States Postal Service

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Expresss Delivery Market In Brazil 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive express delivery market growth in Brazil during the next five years
  • Precise estimation of the express delivery market size in Brazil and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the express delivery industry in Brazil

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                                Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

                2.1 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis: Air freight and logistics market

                                2.1.1    Shippers

                                2.1.2    Freight forwarder

                                2.1.4    Handling agents

                                2.1.5    Consignee

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 05:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2020 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                                Exhibit 06:  Express Delivery Market in Brazil  - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 07:  Express Delivery Market in Brazil: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 08:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 09:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 10:  Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 11:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 12:  Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 13:  Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 14:  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Service                

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Time-definite
  • Same-day

                                Exhibit 15:  Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Service     

                                Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Service

                5.3     Time-definite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                                Exhibit 17:  Time-definite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 18:  Time-definite - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.4     Same-day - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

                                Exhibit 19:  Same-day - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 20:  Same-day - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.5  Market opportunity by Service     

                                Exhibit 21:   Market opportunity by Service

6. Market Segmentation by Customer                           

                6.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • B2B
  • B2C

                                Exhibit 22:  Customer - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                6.2 Comparison by Customer

                                Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Customer

                6.3     B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                                Exhibit 24:  B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 25:  B2B - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.4     B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                                Exhibit 26:  B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 27:  B2C - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.5     Market opportunity by Customer           

                                Exhibit 28:   Market opportunity by Customer

7. Customer Landscape                         

                                Exhibit 29:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1    Growth of e-commerce market

                                8.1.2    Adoption of new technologies in express delivery services

                                8.1.3    FTAs spurring the growth of the express delivery market in Brazil

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1    Slow economic growth

                                8.2.2    Soaring fuel price in Brazil

                                8.2.3    Stringent government regulations

                                Exhibit 30:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1    Consolidation within the express delivery market

                                8.3.2    Growing demand for LMD services in Brazil

                                8.3.3    Emergence of big data

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1     Overview           

                9.2     Vendor landscape           

                                Exhibit 31:  Vendor landscape

                9.3     Landscape disruption    

                                Exhibit 32:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 33:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 34:  Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 35:  Market positioning of vendors

                10.3  Braspress Dutra

                                Exhibit 36:  Braspress Dutra - Overview

                                Exhibit 37:  Braspress Dutra - Product and service

                                Exhibit 38:  Braspress Dutra - Key offerings

                10.4  Brazil Express Delivery Inc.          

                                Exhibit 39:  Brazil Express Delivery Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 40:  Brazil Express Delivery Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 41:  Brazil Express Delivery Inc. - Key offerings

                10.5  Correios              

                                Exhibit 42:  Correios - Overview

                                Exhibit 43:  Correios - Product and service

                                Exhibit 44:  Correios-Key news

                                Exhibit 45:  Correios - Key offerings

                10.6  Deutsche Post DHL Group           

                                Exhibit 46:  Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 47:  Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments

                                Exhibit 48:  Deutsche Post DHL Group- Key news

                                Exhibit 49:  Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 50:  Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

                10.7  DPDgroup          

                                Exhibit 51:  DPDgroup - Overview

                                Exhibit 52:  DPDgroup - Product and service

                                Exhibit 53:  DPDgroup -Key news

                                Exhibit 54:  DPDgroup - Key offerings

                10.8  FedEx Corp.       

                                Exhibit 55:  FedEx Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 56:  FedEx Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 57:  FedEx Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 58:  FedEx Corp. - Key offerings

                10.9  Jamef   

                                Exhibit 59:  Jamef - Overview

                                Exhibit 60:  Jamef - Product and service

                                Exhibit 61:  Jamef - Key offerings

                10.10                Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

                                Exhibit 62:  Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 63:  Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 64:  Nippon Express Co. Ltd. -Key news

                                Exhibit 65:  Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 66:  Nippon Express Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.11                United Parcel Service Inc.            

                                Exhibit 67:  United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 68:  United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 69:  United Parcel Service Inc.- Key news

                                Exhibit 70:  United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 71:  United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

                10.12                United States Postal Service       

                                Exhibit 72:  United States Postal Service - Overview

                                Exhibit 73:  United States Postal Service - Product and service

                                Exhibit 74:  United States Postal Service - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 ????Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objective

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 75:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 76:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 77:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 78:  Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 79:  List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library and its client base consist of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

