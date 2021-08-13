Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Delivery Market by Application (B2B and B2C), End Use (E-commerce Platform, Document Service and Others) and Destination (Domestics and International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Transportation & Logistics Category.

The global express delivery market was valued at USD 262.86 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 484.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of the express delivery market are:

The developing e-commerce industry coupled with rising B2C deliveries and rapid growth in international trade services fuel the market growth.

The rise in technology developments in delivery services, as well as the emergence of last-mile deliveries with technological advancements in delivery vehicles, are expected to drive the express delivery market.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in demand for healthcare and FMCG goods such as medical supplies, gloves, sanitizers, immunizations, and perishable food items, which has fueled the growth of the express delivery market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF EXPRESS DELIVERY MARKET

The developing e-commerce industry coupled with rising B2C deliveries is expected to drive the growth of the express delivery market. Due to the change in consumer preference, strong internet penetration rate, and surge in smartphone penetration rates, the e-commerce business is rapidly expanding. Foreign and local logistics services, particularly express delivery services, are likely to benefit from the e-commerce industry's development. Furthermore, e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, and others have partnered with express delivery service providers in both domestic and foreign regions to manage last-mile deliveries more efficiently.

Rapid growth in international trade services is expected to increase the express delivery market. The acceptance of international trade and B2C shipments has increased as cross-border trade routes have developed, particularly in emerging economies. In addition, the increase of cross-border e-commerce, combined with fast globalization, is a crucial component in the country's international trade development. People choose to buy things from international websites due to considerations such as product availability in the home market, affordability, and higher quality. As a result of the increase in cross-border e-commerce transactions, the volume of international parcels imported increased, fueling demand for express delivery services in the country.

The emergence of last-mile deliveries with technological advancements in delivery vehicles is expected to increase the express delivery market. One of the significant logistical trends creating attractive potential in the last-mile service market is the introduction of logistics 4.0. Furthermore, drone delivery and self-driving delivery vehicles are projected to open up new possibilities in last-mile delivery transportation. The deployment of delivery autonomous cars is predicted to acquire a significant pace in the future, as they are likely to meet consumer needs for efficient delivery at lower costs.

EXPRESS DELIVERY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the B2B segment is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the e-commerce platform segment is the highest contributor to the express delivery market in terms of revenue.

Based on the destination, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Europe , North America , and LAMEA. Based on forecast analysis, LAMEA is expected to lead the express delivery market growth during the forecast period, owing to the booming e-commerce industry in emerging economies, infrastructural development, and increased adoption of various express delivery services in the region.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

B2B

B2C

By End-Use

E-commerce platform

Document service

Others

By Destination

Domestics

International

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexic

Europe

UK



France



Russia



Germany



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Players

Aramex

BEST Inc

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG (DHL GROUP)

DSV (DSV PANALPINA)

FedEx

Geodis

SF Express

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

YTO Express Group Co.

