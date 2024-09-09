Express Employment International Joins ASA to Recognize Temporary and Contract Workers for National Staffing Employee Week

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering placement options for job seekers and top talent solutions for businesses, Express Employment International is proud to partner with the American Staffing Association (ASA) in celebrating National Staffing Employee Week from Sept. 9 to 15.

Express International brands include Express Employment Professionals, Specialized Recruiting Group and Express Healthcare Staffing, which collectively placed nearly 500,000 workers at more than 16,000 companies last year.

National Staffing Employee Week

According to ASA, nearly 2.4 million temporary and contract employees work for staffing companies in America during an average week in 2024, and in 2023, U.S. staffing companies employed 12.7 million contract and temporary employees.

Seventy-three percent of staffing employees work full time, and 64% utilize the industry to fill the gap between jobs to aid in landing a new one. One in five say they chose temporary/contract work for the flexibility it offers.

"National Staffing Employee Week is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the positive impact temporary and contract employees have on our workforce," said Bill Stoller, Express International CEO. "As one of the largest staffing companies in the country, we are proud to provide not just a paycheck for job seekers, but the flexibility and opportunities they seek. This time serves as a reminder of the essential role these employees play in driving our economy forward."

If you are interested in applying for a job through Express, visit ExpressPros.com for local openings at Express' more than 860 franchise locations.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

