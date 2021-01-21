Express Employment Professionals Accelerates Franchise Development And Welcomes 50 New Franchisees In 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Employment Professionals, the leading global staffing provider franchise, announced today that it experienced significant growth in 2020, signing a total of 61 franchise agreements to bring 27 new offices to key target markets, while continuing operations at 34 existing locations and welcoming 50 new franchise operators, systemwide.

In February 2020, Express also acquired direct hire staffing firm, Frontline Recruitment Group, further expanding its global footprint into Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

"The global workforce was hit hard in 2020 by COVID-19 and each industry sector had different needs at different times. Despite the challenges and complexities that the pandemic presented, our franchisees rose to the occasion and helped fill thousands of jobs last year," said Bill Stoller, CEO of Express Employment Professionals. "We feel humbly grateful to be able to make an impact on people's lives in the way we do, and we're excited to grow this impact in the years to come."

Since its inception 38 years ago, Express has become the dominant brand in the staffing franchise sector, growing to more than 830 locations across three countries. Express's longstanding reputation as a staffing industry leader, top-tier unit-level economics and proven track record of success have been driving forces behind its accelerated franchise development, and the brand is positioned for continued growth in 2021. This year, the company plans to open new offices in key areas across the globe; throughout the U.S. in California, New York and Ohio; in Ontario, Canada; as well as South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Throughout 2020, Express was also recognized among the franchise and staffing industries' most prestigious accolades, including Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises, the Canadian Franchise Association's Recognition Awards, and ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards.

Express Employment Professionals is the number-one flexible staffing franchise for people, communities and businesses. The company works with job seekers to help them find the right job for their skills and experience, and annually employs over 552,000 people across 830+ franchise locations worldwide. Express has been recognized as the staffing category leader on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious and highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise opportunities for 10 consecutive years and its franchisees have average annual sales per territory of over $6 million in the U.S.

Express's long-term goal is at the heart of its company's vision: to help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its brand footprint throughout the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Express Employment Professionals, contact Vinny Provenzano, Vice President of Franchising, at [email protected] or visit www.expressfranchising.com.

